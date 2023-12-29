Jets RB Breece Hall Continues to Produce in Loss to Browns

Second-Year Tailback Leads Team in Receptions and Rushing Yards for Second-Straight Game

Dec 29, 2023 at 01:58 AM
In Week 16, after the Jets were eliminated from postseason contention, HC Robert Saleh presented his players with a challenge, telling them the final threegames of the season were an opportunity to "build their résumé." RB Breece Hall continued to burnishhis Thursday night, totaling 123 scrimmage yards and a touchdown catch in the Jets 37-20 loss to the Browns.

In the past two games Hall has had 314 all-purpose yards – the second-most over a two-game span in his career – 3 touchdowns and team-leading 21 receptions.

"I feel confident every week," Hall said. "We just need to get the ball into our playmaker's hands, and they will make sure we are in a position to make the plays that we want to make. And today I felt like when we were moving the ball and staying penalty free, we were doing whatever we wanted on offense."

Hall got the Jets off to a fast start with a 21-yard touchdown reception on the opening drive. The second-year tailback ran a drag route, caught a pass from QB Trevor Siemian and took the ball up the right side into the endzone for his fourthreceiving and eighth touchdown of the season. On the opening 75-yard scoring drive, he accounted for 53 yards, and in the first quarter had 72 of the team's 98 yards on offense.

The opening drive was one of a select few bright spots for the offense. The remainder of the game, ittotaled 6 points, 2 turnovers and 8 penalties.

"Offensively I thought we were moving the ball well, but we kept shooting ourselves in the foot," Hall said. "Which has been the story the whole year. And we could have helped out the defense a little more."

Heading into Week 17, the Browns' defense ranked 10th in rushing yards allowed (100.2 per game) and had allowed two players to rush for 80-plus yards. Hall became the third Thursday with 84 yards rushing on 13 attempts (6.5 YPC). In addition,Hall had elite Browns' defense looking pedestrian using his foot speed and lateral quickness to create explosive plays. In the game, he registered 5 receptions or rush attempts of 10-plus yards.

"I worked my ass off this offseason to comeback and I expect to be one of best players in the league," Hall said, referring to the ACL injury that ended his rookie season in Week 7. "I don't feel like I could really show that the whole season, so I tell everyone to get their laughs out now, because in the near future we are going to be a lot better. I am excited to see what we do."

As a rookie, Hall rushed for 463 yards (to lead the team) and added 218 yards receiving (681 scrimmage yards). Following a summer of rehab, he made it back in time for Week 1 and has picked up where he left off this year with 1,392 all-purpose yards in 16 games.

With one game left, Hall has the most scrimmage yards by Jets player since Brandon Marshall (1,502) in 2015. In addition, he became the 12th Jets running back in franchise history to surpass 1,390 all-purpose yards in a season. He will have chance to surpass 1,400 total yards when the Jets wrap up the season against the Patriots in Week 17. It will be his first time playing in Foxborough in his career.

