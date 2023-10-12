Jets RB Breece Hall 'Ready' for Bigger Workload

With Eagles Up Next, Second-Year RB Emphasizes Offensive Rhythm 

Oct 12, 2023 at 08:15 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

JB2_0993-hall-thumb

Over the first four weeks of the season, Jets RB ﻿Breece Hall﻿ played on a limited snap count as he continued to rehab from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 7 last season. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters prior to the Denver game that Hall was no longer on a pitch count, and after touching the ball a career-high 25 times in Week 5, he is ready for more.

"The workload you get during the rehab process is a lot more than what you get in the game," Hall said. "I have gone through days where I have done way more just through rehab doing stuff on my knee than in the game. So, when I got back to the game, I was ready for work and excited to be doing whatever I can to help get wins."

Hall has elevated his game the last two weeks against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs (Wk. 4) and Broncos while averaging 8.3 yards per attempt. In the Jets' 31-21 win over the Broncos, Hall ran for a career-high 177 yards on 22 attempts and a 72-yard touchdown.

Against the Broncos, the Jets ran for a season-high 234 yards. And despite Hall's individual success, he attributed the recent tempo he's found to the rest of the offense.

"For running backs, getting in a rhythm has to do with if the O-Line is in a rhythm," Hall said. "Usually, a running back is only running the ball well when the O-Line is blocking well, and tight ends are blocking well, and receivers are blocking well. At that point, it's about the whole offense being in rhythm."

Feeding Hall has been a Jets' key to victory. Since he entered the league in 2022, in games Hall gets at least 15 carries, the Jets are 4-0. And this season, Hall has averaged 152.0 rush yards per game in the team's pair of victories.

The Green & White will need similar production from the second-year tailback in Week 6 against the Eagles' vaunted defensive front. Philadelphia has allowed 61.2 rush yards per game in 2023, the fewest in the NFL, and just 2 rushing touchdowns season.

Eagles OLB Nicholas Morrow leads the team with 3.5 sacks, 6 tackles for loss and two forced safeties while DL Jalen Carter, the No. 9 selection in April's NFL Draft, has racked up 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 12 tackles while playing just 51% of the Eagles' defensive plays over five games.

"Their front is very similar to ours," HC Robert Saleh said. "They come at you in waves. They're very talented, they're very aggressive, they're violent, and they're sound on the back end. So, it's a challenge."

Off to a 5-0 start, the Eagles defense saw both DT Fletcher Cox (back) and LB Nakobe Dean (foot) return to practice on a limited basis Wednesday. But coming off a career game, Hall's lone concern is helping the Jets move to 3-3 heading into their bye week.

"Every game you are coming out looking to win," Hall said. "Just because they are undefeated, that doesn't play a factor. We are motivated to win, and we want it no matter who we are playing."

Related Content

news

New York Jets and Eleven Sports Media Partnership Strengthens Ties with Small Business Community

news

Where Are They Now: Brandon Copeland

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Penn
news

WR Mecole Hardman Jr. Waits for His Opportunity to Help Jets Offense

Speedy Former KC Wideout Continues to Stay Positive & Work Hard Despite Limited Visibility in First 5 Games
news

Jets Bryce Huff Continues to Elevate His Game

Once a Third-Down Specialist, DC Jeff Ulbrich Now Says: 'He's a Guy We Can Use on All Downs' 
news

Jets vs. Eagles | 3 Things to Know for Week 6

Breece Hall Will Have Tough Test vs. Philadelphia; Jalen Hurts Poses Dual Threat 
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 6 vs. Eagles - Wednesday

CB Justin Hardee (Hamstring) & FB Nick Bawden (Calf) Did Not Participate Today
news

Jets RB Breece Hall Voted FedEx Ground Player of the Week

2022 Second-Round Pick Runs for Career-High 177 yards
news

Jets K Greg Zuerlein Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

His Perfect Day in Denver Was Quietly Instrumental in Propelling the Jets Past the Broncos
news

Jets Sign WR Irvin Charles to Active Roster, Place Alijah Vera-Tucker on IR

Green & White Sign OL Dennis Kelly, DE Elerson Smith to Practice Squad; Release DL Jalyn Holmes from PS
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Eagles

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Home Game Against the Eagles
news

Jets Captain C.J. Mosley on Quincy Williams: 'He is Hunting This Season'

Robert Saleh Calls the Young Linebacker a 'Game Wrecker'
Advertising