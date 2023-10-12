Jets RB Breece Hall 'Ready' for Bigger Workload

Over the first four weeks of the season, Jets RB ﻿Breece Hall﻿ played on a limited snap count as he continued to rehab from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 7 last season. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters prior to the Denver game that Hall was no longer on a pitch count, and after touching the ball a career-high 25 times in Week 5, he is ready for more.

"The workload you get during the rehab process is a lot more than what you get in the game," Hall said. "I have gone through days where I have done way more just through rehab doing stuff on my knee than in the game. So, when I got back to the game, I was ready for work and excited to be doing whatever I can to help get wins."

Hall has elevated his game the last two weeks against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs (Wk. 4) and Broncos while averaging 8.3 yards per attempt. In the Jets' 31-21 win over the Broncos, Hall ran for a career-high 177 yards on 22 attempts and a 72-yard touchdown.

Against the Broncos, the Jets ran for a season-high 234 yards. And despite Hall's individual success, he attributed the recent tempo he's found to the rest of the offense.