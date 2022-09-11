Jets-Ravens Game Recap | Green & White Struggle in 24-9 Opening-Day Loss

Then one play after the Ravens recovered their own fumble forced by rookie CB D.J. Reed at Baltimore 45, Bateman ran free through the middle of the defense and gathered in a 55-yard mortar shot from Jackson to open a 24-3 lead with 2:06 left in the third quarter.

The game began cautiously in the light rain as each team punted twice on its first two possessions. The Ravens cashed in Marcus Williams' interception of Flacco and return to the Jets 13 with Justin Tucker's 24-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead for the visitors with 3:16 left in the opening frame.

Flacco and the Jets showed their best offensive movement of the first half with a 44-yard drive to the Ravens 27 before stalling. But Zuerlein, on his first FG try as a Jets, missed wide left in the light rain.

Two series later, Baltimore struck for the only TD of the first half. Aided by a 32-yard pass interference call on S Lamarcus Joyner, Jackson struck with a pinpoint 25-yard pass to Duvernay, who came down with the ball on the side of the end zone despite coverage by Jets CB Bryce Hall. That gave Baltimore a 10-0 lead with 3:45 left in the half.

The Jets secured their first score of '22 after driving into Ravens territory. Zuerlein had another 45-yard field goal try, this time in slightly heavier rain, but this time he hooked his kick inside the left upright to cut the Green & White deficit to 10-3 with 24 seconds left.