Jets-Ravens Game Preview | 5 Things to Know About Sunday's Season Opener vs. Baltimore

Protect the QB

Joe Flacco will get the Jets' first three starts before Zach Wilson returns from knee rehab. Flacco has the respect of his teammates and coaches and has strong production in openers he's been a part of, mostly with the Ravens from 2008-18. He admits to probably feeling some extra juice going up against his former team. But for him to continue that opening-day trend that the Jets need, he'll need protection.

The line looks like a strong one on paper — from LT to RT, Duane Brown, Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern, Alijah Vera-Tucker and George Fant. Brown is a five-time Pro Bowl selection, most recently last year with Seattle. Tomlinson is coming off his first all-star season with San Francisco. If those two start eight games alongside each other, it will be the first time the Jets OL has had two Pro Bowlers with that many starts together since D'Brickashaw Ferguson and Nick Mangold started 15 of 16 in 2015.

Yet the starting five played only 21 snaps as a unit in the preseason, all in the finale vs. the Giants. And the tackles, Brown (shoulder, DNP) and Fant (knee, limited) didn't work full at this week's first two practices. Will the line be on its game to open lanes for the run game and protect Flacco when he drops back to throw?

Time for Skill to Thrill

It's time to see how good the Jets' offense under coordinator Mike LaFleur and with talent new and old can be, whether it's Flacco or Zach Wilson or Mike White under center. The top three WRs — healthy again veteran Corey Davis, exciting second-year man Elijah Moore and rookie go-up-and-grab-it Garrett Wilson — look extremely promising, not to mention Braxton Berrios adding his versatility to the mix. Tight ends, led by Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah, we've heard about. RBs should be fine with second-year man Michael Carter, second-round rookie Breece Hall and third-down back Ty Johnson manning the fort.