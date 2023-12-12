WR Randall Cobb on TD Catch: 'I Wasn't Supposed to Be in on That Play'

Randall Cobb wasn't even planning to be on the field. Then he caught a bit of serendipity, and he caught a touchdown pass.

"I wasn't supposed to be in on that play," Cobb said on Monday when he spoke about his 15-yard TD catch from QB Zach Wilson that helped spark Sunday's win over the visiting Houston Texans. "It was supposed to go to G [Garrett Wilson]. He had a couple of plays and was a little tired. He came running off and luckily they called a play for him and I was in for it."

The catch and run, the culmination of the Jets' 7-play, 75-yard drive to open the second half after a scoreless first half, was the only reception of the game for Cobb. The 13-year veteran, coincidentally, was on the field for 13 plays (19% of the total plays on offense). He has appeared in 8 games this season after dealing with injuries (shoulder) and being a "healthy scratch" for several games.

"I think we've all been very frustrated because we didn't think this is how the season would go," Cobb, 33, said after the Jets fifth victory snapped a five-game losing streak. "Me personally, it's been a war. I got hurt [shoulder], but I'm ready to go. There were the healthy scratches [the first in the Chargers game] a few weeks ago, I never really knew what a healthy scratch was. I've only played a couple of snaps [193 or 40%]. It's been a roller-coaster ride. I'm trying to stick to what's true to me and what's gotten me to this point, to continue to work, keep my head down and control the controllable. I can't put myself out there and be active. If I could, I would be out there as much as I could. When I'm given an opportunity, I'm just trying to make the play."

Other than Zach Wilson's scramble/fumble in the third quarter, the Jets offense was close to flawless in the 30-6 win over the Texans. Wilson, who was sacked four times, was back as the starting QB after serving as the No. 3, emergency passer for two games. He directed three TD drives, played fast and played well.