Jets-Rams 3 Takeaways: Green & White Fend Off Rams for First Win of the Season

Quick Starts, Settling for Field Goals

The Jets offense put together it's most impressive performance of the season against the NFL's No. 1 defense in the 23-20 win over the Rams on Sunday.

"We had some big plays in the game, we did some good stuff in the closing minutes to close it off," Head Coach Adam Gase said. "We had a little lull there in the beginning of the fourth quarter. We have to get some things cleaned up and help us keep the lead we had. I thought the guys did a great job of keeping their heads down, working and finishing the game the right way."

He added: "I'm happy for our guys. If you watch them work every day, see how hard they compete in games, they deserve this. They deserved it awhile ago. We had a few snatched away from us and to finally close out a game against a good team, too, it says a lot about what kind of character we have in this locker room."

The Jets scored on each of their opening possessions in both halves and extended a franchise-mark, scoring on the team's opening drive for the eighth straight game. QB Sam Darnold led the Jets on a 13-play, 74-yard drive capped by a Ty Johnson 18-yard catch-and-run touchdown for a 7-0 lead. The Jets extended their lead to open the second half, driving 72 yards on 11 plays. Frank Gore put the Green & White up, 20-3, on 1-yard score up the middle on fourth-and-goal. Then late in the fourth quarter up, 23-20, facing third-and-6, RB Darnold checked down to Gore, who got the first down and sealed the Jets' first win of the 2020 season.

"I saw 51 [Rams' LB Troy Reeder] run out of the middle of the field, I knew it was going to be a quick pass," Gore said of the game-sealing first down. "I told Sam to watch me over the middle. He looked and I was open. I wanted to make sure I secured the ball."

Darnold completed 22 of 31 (71%) for 207 yards and 1 TD for a 99.8 rating. Despite good third-down numbers (7 of 17, 41%), the Jets couldn't capitalize in the red zone. They scored touchdowns in two of their four possessions. And without gaudy rushing and passing numbers – Gore led the RBs with 59 yards and WR Jamison Crowder led the WRs with 66 receiving yards – the Jets were able to get their first win of the season.