Jets-Raiders Game Recap | Missed Opportunities Doom New York in Loss

Neither the Jets nor the Raiders found the end zone during the first three quarters Sunday night, but the Silver & Black broke a 9-9 deadlock early in the fourth quarter on rookie QB Aidan O'Connell's 7-yard TD pass to TE Michael Mayer. That score was the game-winner as the Jets were turned away in plus-territory with 1:22 remaining when Robert Spillane intercepted Zach Wilson inside the red zone, losing by 16-12.
With their second consecutive loss, the Jets fell to 4-5. The Raiders moved to 2-0 under interim head coach Antonio Pierce and pushed their record to 5-5.
Trailing by 16-9, the Jets attempted to counter immediately as Zach Wilson got 35 yards on a RB screen to Breece Hall and then 12 up the sideline to Garrett Wilson. But the visitors followed with three straight incompletions that started on first down when G. Wilson took the ball from Z. Wilson behind the line of scrimmage and threw errantly down the sideline to Allen Lazard. Greg Zeurlein's fourth field goal — a 45-yarder — cut the deficit to 16-12.
Linebacker Jamien Sherwood then made the most critical play of his young career, stripping Josh Jacobs deep inside Jets' territory and the ball was recovered by S Ashtyn Davis. That set up Z. Wilson and the offense for a march that got the Jets all the way to the LV 20. But Spillane prevented a TD and the Jets final crack in regulation ended when Z. Wilson's Hail Mary pass narrowly fell incomplete in the end zone. Robert Saleh was incensed when officials didn't award him his third timeout when precious seconds ticked off the clock following a 27-yard completion to TE Tyler Conklin.
See the best game action photos during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
For the first time this season, the Jets scored on their opening possession. And then they scored on their second and third possessions as well as Zeurlein nailed 47-, 53- and 30-yard field goals. The Jets moved it well through the air and on the ground but missed opportunities to have a double-digit advantage. Following a 41-yard connection to G. Wilson on the Jets' first scoring drive, Z. Wilson was flagged for intentional grounding. On the ensuing drive, TE C.J. Uzomah was flagged for holding. Then Z. Wilson's 23-yard TD run was called back after replay showed he stepped out of bounds at the LV 3. The following play, Breece Hall's 3-yard score was negated by another Uzomah holding penalty.
The Jets totaled 162 yards in the first half and went 3 of 7 on third down. Both DT Solomon Thomas and John Franklin-Myers had critical sacks late in the second quarter that moved the Raiders out of scoring range.
While Jacobs led the Raiders with 116 tough yards on the ground, Z. Wilson's 54 yards paced the Jets. G. Wilson finished with 9 receptions for 93 yards and Tyler Conklin added 7 receptions for 70 yards.
The Jets return to divisional play next Sunday at Buffalo against the Bills before returning to MetLife Stadium to host the Dolphins in the NFL's first Black Friday game.
Jetcetera
Safety Jordan Whitehead registered his team-leading fourth INT in the first quarter in plus-territory and the Jets capitalized with a 30-yard field goal from Greg Zeurlein. …. During NBC's nationally televised broadcast, NBC's Melissa Stark reported that Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has set a goal for a mid-December return. Rodgers is almost nine weeks removed from a surgery to repair an Achilles tendon tear he sustained in Week 1 vs. the Bills. ... Xavier Newman, who valiantly filled in at center in the Jets' fourth win, vs. the Giants, got his first NFL start at RG. Max Mitchell, who moved inside to RG last week against the Chargers, flipped back outside to RT. … P Thomas Morstead averaged 55.2 yards on his 5 boots. … C.J. Mosley led the defense with 14 stops.