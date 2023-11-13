Jets-Raiders Game Recap | Missed Opportunities Doom New York in Loss

Neither the Jets nor the Raiders found the end zone during the first three quarters Sunday night, but the Silver & Black broke a 9-9 deadlock early in the fourth quarter on rookie QB Aidan O'Connell's 7-yard TD pass to TE Michael Mayer. That score was the game-winner as the Jets were turned away in plus-territory with 1:22 remaining when Robert Spillane intercepted Zach Wilson inside the red zone, losing by 16-12.

With their second consecutive loss, the Jets fell to 4-5. The Raiders moved to 2-0 under interim head coach Antonio Pierce and pushed their record to 5-5.

Trailing by 16-9, the Jets attempted to counter immediately as Zach Wilson got 35 yards on a RB screen to Breece Hall and then 12 up the sideline to Garrett Wilson. But the visitors followed with three straight incompletions that started on first down when G. Wilson took the ball from Z. Wilson behind the line of scrimmage and threw errantly down the sideline to Allen Lazard. Greg Zeurlein's fourth field goal — a 45-yarder — cut the deficit to 16-12.