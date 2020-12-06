Jets-Raiders 3 Takeaways: Green & White Fall to 0-12 in Heartbreaking Loss

RB Shuffle Leads to Productivity

The Jets ran for a season-high 206 against the Raiders, their most since 2018. Ty Johnson and Josh Adams took over for Frank Gore, who left the game with a concussion after his first carry. Johnson led the team with 22 carries and gave the Jets a 28-24 lead in the fourth quarter, capping off a 6-play, 44-yard drive with 5:34 remaining. Johnson became the first Jet since Isaiah Crowell in '18 to eclipse the century mark. He finished with 104 yards while Adams had 74 on 8 carries (9.3 avg).

"I think just being aggressive offensively, attacking them," Adams said of what worked for the RBs. "Then from the running backs, following the offensive line and trusting their blocks and pushing the pile forward. I think Ty did a great job, played with a lot of confidence. Went out there and really seized the opportunity. I'm proud of all the guys, especially on the offense on how far we've come and hopefully we can just build off this."

Offense Finds End Zone, but WRs Are Quiet

Darnold moved the ball well, but turned it over three times (1 INT, 2 fumbles), all in the first half. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 186 yards and had 2 TDs, his first passing score in five games.

"He did some good stuff," Gase said. "I'm sure when we go back and watch it, we'll clean a few things up. Put ourselves in better positions. ... It was unfortunate we had the two sack-fumbles. The pick we can definitely clean up, but there was a lot of good stuff. Good drives to put us in the end zone there late in the game when we were down. We just have to finish the game."

In the second half, Darnold played turnover-free football and capped a 9-play, 96-yard drive with a 4-yard TD run. After a pass interference call gave the Jets another try at the 2-point conversion, he connected with WR Denzel Mims to cut the Raiders' lead 24-21 with 10:22 remaining in the game.

"We played really good football there at the end," Darnold said. "Just complementary football. Special teams, defense, offense all playing together. It was great to see and we're just going to continue to look for that and use that as momentum going forward."