Jets Quincy Williams Campaigning for First Pro Bowl Selection

Williams has made a compelling argument to join his brother, All-Pro DL Quinnen Williams, among the league's elite. In 2023, Quinnen, CB Sauce Gardner, LB C.J. Mosley and ST Justin Hardee were the only Jets named to the league's annual all-star event.

"That's going to be legendary," Quincy Williams said about the prospect of him and his brother reaching the Pro Bowl this season. "That is something we talk about the same way that we talked about playing on, we didn't say playing on the same team together, but playing in the league together. So, that is one of the goals that we have, so getting a chance to check that off my list would be great."

The Pro Bowl Games in February will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL, after being played in Las Vegas last season. The Jets will head south for a rematch with the AFC East leading Dolphins on Sunday.

Miami defeated the Jets in Week 12, 34-13, and the Green & White's defense surrendered 27 points. Going south, Quincy Williams hopes to even the season the series with Miami and make plans for a return trip to Florida in February.