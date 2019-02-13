Jets QBs Review: Sam Darnold, Onward & Upward

Sam's First Season

The name of the game in the NFL, now and forever, is starting quarterback. And the Jets have found theirs in Sam Darnold.

Darnold, the third pick of the 2018 NFL Draft out of USC, had his ups and downs in the first nine games, but there was a lot to like then. He bounced back from that throwback interception-return touchdown on his very first pro pass to lead the Jets' rout at Detroit in the Monday night opener. And he directed 886 yards and 76 points of offense in back-to-back home victories over Denver and Indianapolis.

The win over the Colts lifted the Green & White to 3-3 and coincidentally was the last loss suffered by QB Andrew Luck before he went on his 10-1 tear that carried the Horseshoes into the AFC Divisional Round.

Darnold, his offense and his team hit turbulence after that as the rookie lost three in a row, threw four picks at Miami (then coached by Adam Gase) and went to the sidelines for three games with a foot injury. His key metrics for his first nine games, such as completion percentage, passer rating and plays and yards per drive, were near the bottom among qualifying QBs.