Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'We're Working for Something in the Future'

Wilson, who ended the season by not throwing an interception in five games, put some of the onus on himself for at least a couple of the sacks. But bear in mind he did not have three receivers -- Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios -- available and Jamison Crowder (who missed several games with a calf injury) left the game after aggravating the same calf.

"There were two plays when I took sacks trying to make something out of nothing," Wilson said. "There it's my job to throw the ball away, play field position and give us a chance. Those are boneheaded plays on my end. I have to fix it and get rid of them. I have to learn from them and get better."

For all their struggles on offense in the first half, the Jets left the field trailing by only 13-7. In the first 30 minutes the Green & White had only 3 first downs (4 overall in the game), 69 total yards and ran 22 plays to the Bills 41.

In the second quarter, after a short Buffalo punt, Wilson took the Jets on a 4-play, 45-yard drive that came down to a fourth-and-5 play from the Bills' 40-yard line. From the shotgun, Wilson went through his progressions and connected with a streaking Keelan Cole across the middle. Cole broke free to score his first TD of the season.

"Keelan did a great job winning one-on-one, they had a safety in hole," Wilson said. "I trusted Keelan, put it [the ball] on his body, and he did a great job taking it all the way."