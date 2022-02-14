Jets QB Zach Wilson Ready to Write New Chapter in Year 2

Certainly among the highlights of Wilson's late-season surge was the Jets' 26-21 victory over Jacksonville and QB Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall draft pick this past April. Then came the enervating matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 that went down to the wire before the visitors rallied for the win on the game's final drive. In that game, Wilson threw for 234 yards, 1 TD and had an 89.7 passer rating.

With eyes on Wilson's rookie season, and a peek ahead to the 2022 season, several NFL analysts and pundits weighed in:

• Mike Tannenbaum, former Jets executive and current ESPN analyst: "I thought there was improvement. And I'm sure if Zach Wilson would tell you that there were so many things he didn't know he even knew. I thought even how he comported himself at press conferences was more nuanced and enlightened as the year went on, which is a good sort of sign that there is an awareness there."

• Jim Miller, SiriusXM: "I loved Zach Wilson. I think the guy is a big play waiting to happen, very mobile, he's athletic, he has a great arm, he has a live arm. It's unfortunate that he had the knee injury that set him back a little bit, but when he got in there and played, I think you saw big-play potential. Let him get completely healthy, let him get back in the game, things started to slow down for him a little bit and I thought his play definitely improved down the stretch and I'm excited for him.

• Tom Pelissero, NFL Network: "The biggest thing with Zach Wilson is down the stretch, he played some of his best football. We've heard [HC] Robert Saleh say it a number of times, it's just do the easy stuff. We know Zach Wilson can make some freakish throws, he can throw from any arm angle, off any platform, but just be consistent with those throws in a rhythm and timing-based offense is going to be critical for his growth process."