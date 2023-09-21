Jets QB Zach Wilson, Offense 'Ready to Go' vs. Patriots

One thing that will help the Jets offense is running more plays. Last week against the Cowboys, the offense ran fewer than 50 plays, converted 1 of 10 on third down and had the ball for 17:45.

"I think it starts with us as an offense entirely," Wilson said. "We have to sustain drives, we need more plays in general and we need to convert on third down. I think being able to convert on third down is where you're able to score touchdowns and extend your eyes. I think once we do that, the rest takes care of itself."

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett had the same message and knows the offense needs to be better against the Patriots.

"Everybody's workload was very low this past week," Hackett said. "I think we had a total of 49 watchable plays, and I think we had two false starts, too, so we just didn't have a lot of plays. That hurts us because we can't get a lot of people involved. There were a lot of people that we wanted to get featured and going on early but if you don't convert on third down, especially those that are down and manageable, you're not going to have those opportunities."

With Aaron Rodgers out for the rest of the season and, at present, no addition in the QB room, it's Wilson's team, as HC Robert Saleh said recently.