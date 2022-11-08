Jets QB Zach Wilson Is Winning While Showing Resolve 

Wilson was able to covert in key moments against Buffalo. With his team trailing 14-3 in the second quarter and facing a fourth-and-1 in plus-territory, Wilson had no trouble with a short conversion to C.J. Uzomah after the two-minute warning. Three plays later, the Jets cut their deficit to 14-10 on Michael Carter's 6-yard run. Early in the third, in need of nine yards on third down, Wilson responded to all his targets being covered by scrambling for 13 yards. Then after an exchange of turnovers, Wilson's 5-yard third-down scamper moved the chains and preceded a TD throw to James Robinson.

"it doesn't really show up in the stats because they're not explosive plays, but he got two first downs with his legs, which were huge first downs," Saleh said. "One led to the screen that we scored the touchdown the very next play. He had a second-down throw away, which allowed us to convert on the next third down. So, he did a lot of really, really nice things, got rid of the ball quick."

On the Jets' game-winning possession, they pounded away at the Bills with repeated runs as they moved from their 4 to the Buffalo 18. On a third-and-5 play with 2:08 on the fourth-quarter clock, Wilson threw a laser to Denzel Mims. That hook-up forced Buffalo to use all three of their timeouts prior to the two-minute warning.

"That third down towards the end of the game to Mims was such a big play," Saleh said.

On Monday, Wilson was hoarse. He entered the game a bit under the weather but exited it a winner for the fifth time in six games.

"Voice was already a little bit shot before the game," he said. "I had a little cold, but then yelling on top of that kind of had me lose it. After that game, I could barely talk."

Wilson will head back to his native Utah this week to spend some time with his family before he returns to Florham Park for what promises to be a fascinating stretch run.