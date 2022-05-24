Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'I've Put on Quite a Bit of Weight'

After Jets Robert Saleh said second-year QB Zach Wilson had returned to Florham Park looking more beefy, Wilson reminded reporters Tuesday that his head coach was quite the muscular one himself.

"That dude's beefy," Wilson said. "You've seen him?"

Wilson, sporting a bit of a mullet in the back of his head, changed his diet in his first professional offseason.

"Of course, every year, you do your typical strength training and lifting and running, but typically you just try to eat healthy," he said. "I try to actually have a written plan of how much to eat, when to eat, tracking everything down to the macro(s). I have somebody help me with all that stuff, that's probably been the biggest difference as far as being able to put good weight on."

Wilson, who ended his rookie season at 208 pounds, "put on a quite a bit of weight" and is tipping the scales at 221 pounds early in OTAs.