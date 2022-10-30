Jets' QB Zach Wilson: 'I Have to Do Better'

The Jets' offense entered the game without the services of two important players: rookie RB Breece Hall, who sustained an ACL tear in last week's win at Denver; and versatile second-year OL Alijah Vera Tucker, who sustained a torn triceps against the Broncos. In addition, Wilson and the Green & White (at least in this game) played minus veteran outside receiver Corey Davis.

Wilson's assessment was short and to the point after the game: "I have to do better."

Before Sunday's loss, the Jets' 13th straight to New England, the team had put together three "quadruple zero" games -- no interceptions, fumbles (lost or otherwise) or takeaways -- in succession. In franchise history, the Jets had done that once before -- in two regular-season games and one playoff game in 2000.

Inopportune decisions by Wilson against New England, however, were impossible to overcome.

The first miscue, a pass intended for RB Ty Johnson that was picked off by Ja'Whaun Bentley late in the second quarter, led to a Nick Folk field goal to end the half and cut the Jets' lead to 10-6. After the Pats built a 19-10 lead late in the third quarter, and on the first play of the Jets next drive, Wilson was again flushed out of the pocket and released a pass off his back foot that was intercepted by Devin McCourty at the Jets' 40. The defense held.

Addressing the plays, Wilson said: "I don't let that stuff bother me, we're still moving the ball. I had some bonehead plays. On the second interception, I meant to throw it faster."

The third INT (another by McCourty) came along the sideline early in the fourth quarter, as the Jets hoped that another fourth-quarter rally, like the ones in Cleveland and Pittsburgh, was about to happen.