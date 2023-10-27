Jets QB Zach Wilson Points to Chiefs Game as 'Turning Point'

In the Jets game against the Giants, Wilson will face a defense with the third-highest blitz rate in the NFL (41.6%). He feels managing pressure has been a place of improvement this season.

"I think it's just one really understanding what they're throwing at you," Wilson said. "Last year and my first two years, I was maybe not paying attention as much to what the pressure exactly was. But now I actually feel like I have an understanding of what's actually coming that maybe you can setup in the pocket a little bit differently or you can anticipate stepping up a little bit more."

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is known for scheming unique and exotic blitz packages that make it difficult for opposing quarterbacks to identify the free rusher.

After playing the Giants in the preseason and getting a taste for Martindale's scheme, Wilson and Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett are confident they can handle and adjust to whatever the veteran coordinator throws at them.

In the last week of the preseason vs the G-Men, Wilson played five series and completed 11-of-18 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions and led one drive ending in a 29-yard field goal.

"It's a great challenge," Hackett said. "I thought [the pressure] was something that [Wilson] had to face during the preseason, because it was a lot of the same stuff in the preseason. You're probably going to see more, because it doesn't count, so there's going to be a lot of experimentation. So, for us, it allows us to take all the different things that we do, all the different protections that we have, all the different runs that we have, and truly learn the nuts and bolts on why we try to do each thing, so it allows him to get a better understanding of that."

Wilson added: "It's kind of one of those things you feel like as well as the coaches are preparing you and as well as you feel like you know it, it's like we'll see on gameday. You got to be able to handle it and do it out there."