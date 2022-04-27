Jets QB Zach Wilson 'Extremely Excited About the Plan'

After an offseason featuring add-ons in free agency and four picks in the top 38 including two in the top 10, Jets QB Zach Wilson is ready for Year 2.
"I'm extremely excited about the plan," he said addressing the media for the first time since the end of his rookie season. "I feel like the organization as a whole, everybody is very tied together as far as being on the same page as everything. My trust with the ownership and Joe D and what they're doing, they have a really good plan. I'm excited for what they're going to bring in for us -- draft day, some more free agency stuff, whatever it is. I have full trust in everything that they're doing, so I'm excited for it."
Much of general manager Joe Douglas' and HC Robert Saleh's plan has revolved around providing Wilson with playmakers and protection. The team signed LG Laken Tomlinson in free agency and added a pair of "ballers" in TEs C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, who Wilson said he wanted to be teammates with.
With the draft capital in the Green & White's arsenal and Douglas' commitment to accelerating the growth of the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, more help could be on the way as early as Thursday night.
"I appreciate their confidence in me," Wilson said. "I think they understand quarterback efficiency in this league is, overall, is how you win games and get explosive on offense. I need to do my part. I need to get better, I need to let the guys around me make the plays they were brought in for. I'm excited we're in that process of building it together and we're all going to ride the wave together as well."
Many mock drafts have the Jets selecting a wide receiver with one of their two first-round picks (No. 4 and No. 10) and in some projections, the Green & White is the first team to nab a wideout. Popular names include USC's Drake London, Ohio State's Garrett Wilson, and Alabama's Jameson Williams.
The Jets have also dipped their toe in the trade market for a veteran and almost acquired former Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill, who ended up with the Dolphins.
"Obviously I think it shows this organization cares and those guys are trying to go above and beyond to help flip this organization around," Wilson said. "I thought it was a really cool push by us. They're trying to do everything right by us and trying to do everything they can. Unfortunately, we didn't get that one, but that's part of it. We're going to work really hard to get the next one, I'm sure."
Perhaps the next one could be a trade for disgruntled 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, but that's nothing more than speculation. Samuel is under contract and 49ers GM John Lynch said earlier this week he can't imagine wanting to move on from the All-Pro wideout. Wilson said that he trusts the Jets' brain trust.
Wilson has made a tour across the country, throwing with his current playmakers in Nashville, Miami and Arizona. After throwing for 2,334 yards, 9 TDs and 11 INT in 13 games, he's looking to be more efficient in Year 2.
"Just can I get rid of the ball out of my hands quickly, help out our O-line with my pocket presence, my ability to step up and get the ball our of my hands to our running backs or downfield to our receivers on passing players," he said. "How can I be confident in the pocket, be accurate and I think everything takes care of itself once everyone starts doing their own job. I think it's perfect."