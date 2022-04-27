Jets QB Zach Wilson 'Extremely Excited About the Plan'

Many mock drafts have the Jets selecting a wide receiver with one of their two first-round picks (No. 4 and No. 10) and in some projections, the Green & White is the first team to nab a wideout. Popular names include USC's Drake London, Ohio State's Garrett Wilson, and Alabama's Jameson Williams.

The Jets have also dipped their toe in the trade market for a veteran and almost acquired former Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill, who ended up with the Dolphins.

"Obviously I think it shows this organization cares and those guys are trying to go above and beyond to help flip this organization around," Wilson said. "I thought it was a really cool push by us. They're trying to do everything right by us and trying to do everything they can. Unfortunately, we didn't get that one, but that's part of it. We're going to work really hard to get the next one, I'm sure."

Perhaps the next one could be a trade for disgruntled 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, but that's nothing more than speculation. Samuel is under contract and 49ers GM John Lynch said earlier this week he can't imagine wanting to move on from the All-Pro wideout. Wilson said that he trusts the Jets' brain trust.

Wilson has made a tour across the country, throwing with his current playmakers in Nashville, Miami and Arizona. After throwing for 2,334 yards, 9 TDs and 11 INT in 13 games, he's looking to be more efficient in Year 2.