Jets QB Zach Wilson Excited to Be Back to Doing 'What I Love'

After missing the Jets' first two training camp practices while his contract was finalized, Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson made his on-field debut Friday and is ready to roll.

"Good to be here, man. Excited to be back," Wilson said. He later added, "Just anxious to get back and I think that's the hardest thing -- now money is involved. My whole life I just played ball to play ball because I love the game. I just want to get the business done with, so I can do what I love."

Wilson, who was able to catch some sleep on his red-eye flight before signing his contract, doesn't feel behind. He went over the installs and the playbook on his tablet while away from the team the past month and he felt like he knocked some rust off after seeing live action for the first time since minicamp.