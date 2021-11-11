Jets QB Zach Wilson 'Controlling What I Can Control' as Rehab Continues

Wilson responded to a question about whether he's concerned that in some quarters there's uncertainty about Wilson as the Jets starter for the first time since arriving from BYU as the second overall selection of April's NFL Draft.

"No, definitely not, and the reason is I've only played five games. I just got here," Wilson said. "I'm supposed to be a senior in college right now, you know. You've got to understand it's going to be hard and I'm not making any excuses but that's where growth comes.

"I look back at my college career, and the year before I got there we were 4-9. We went 7-6 twice and then we had an 11-1 season. That's how football goes. You have to go through adversity to get where you want to go. I definitely didn't come here thinking this is going to be the greatest thing ever and we're going to go undefeated."

Instead, the Jets were 1-5 through the Patriots game before going 1-1 with White and Josh Johnson combining to put up intriguing point and yardage figures. And while Wilson keeps working on his own game, he remains close to White. He texted the Jets' backup-turned-starter during and after the Bengals win and revels in seeing his development under center.

"I'd probably say I'm closer to him than anyone else on the team," Wilson said. "We have a really good relationship, so I feel like I can take advantage of that opportunity, being able to learn from the reps that he's going through and things that he's seeing and doing."

Wilson even says his internalizing White's ability to not feel he has to force things will benefit his own game.

"I would say my style of play needs to get more like that," he said. "It was the same thing in college. Maybe I forced things a little bit too much my freshman, sophomore years. But I found that balance my junior year, I found what risks were worth it and I was still able to have those big explosive plays, but I took care of the ball."

So Wilson said he'll continue to play the long game, working on his knee and on his game while running the scout team in practice and on the sidelines during games and cheering on White and the Jets.