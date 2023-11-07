Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'We Got to Get Things Going'

A fast start again eluded Zach Wilson and the Jets offense, and it was an uphill climb from nearly the get-go as the Los Angeles Chargers ended the Jets' three-game winning streak, 27-6, at MetLife Stadium on Monday night.

Fewer than 10 minutes into the game, the Jets had allowed a TD on a punt return, while committing two turnovers -- fumbles by Garrett Wilson (after a 7-yard reception on first down at the LA 44) and Zach Wilson, the second leading to the Chargers' second TD. Each of the turnovers came in Chargers territory.

"lt felt like [the offensive tempo] was working," HC Robert Saleh said. "We moved across midfield twice, right there moving the football. Just self-inflicted wounds. That's the frustrating part, we never gave ourselves a chance to get going."

Part of that was Wilson, who was sacked 8 times, playing behind yet another different starting offensive line. Joe Tippmann, a second-round pick out of Wisconsin drafted as a center, was back from injury (quad) and got his first NFL start at the position (after seeing action at right guard in four games) in the absence of Connor McGovern (knee). On the right, Max Mitchell tucked in from T to G and Billy Turner started at RT.

Z.Wilson was under pressure most of the night. The 8 sacks (several on third-down plays) yielded 57 yards lost by the Jets. They converted 3 of 17 (17.6%) on third down, 3 of 4 on fourth down and were 0 of 2 in the red zone.

"I think my job is to get the ball out of my hands as quickly as I can," said Z.Wilson, who was 33 of 49 for 263 yards and had 30-plus-yard completions to G.Wilson and Tyler Conklin. "I'm always trying to help the O-line up front. If there's an opportunity after watching the film to get the ball out faster, I'll learn it. That can't happen, I have to help those guys out, but give the Chargers credit, too."