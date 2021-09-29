Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'A Lot of Light at the End of the Tunnel'

Through three games, Wilson has shown an unwillingness to "let a play die," as Saleh said. At least half of the four interceptions against New England a few weeks ago were mistakes of commission as Wilson tried to force plays.

In fact, on Wednesday Saleh focused on a single play to demonstrate his point that Wilson needs to go through his progressions -- and quickly -- and play smart.

Late in the second quarter, with the Jets facing a third-and-11 at their own 32-yard line, Wilson was sacked by Denver's Von Miller for an 8-yard loss. Instead of Thomas Morstead punting to try and pin the Broncos deep in their territory, Denver put the ball in play from its 31-yard line and marched 64 yards in 8 plays to take a 17-0 lead at intermission.

"Miller came around the edge and got him," Saleh said. "And he's waiting on the big one to open up, against Denver, they rarely give up third down let alone third-and-long. We have a checkdown, get to the 40-yard line, punt, back them up and we're in good shape to get it back at the logo. We took the sack, we punted now they're at the logo and the percentages just change. Understanding that aspect from a coaching standpoint there's so much on his mind. He has a competitive edge to him and eventually will get to that point. When it pops it's going to be pretty cool."

Wilson got the message.