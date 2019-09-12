Jets QB Trevor Siemian: 'I'll Just Say I Feel Comfortable' with MNF Start

Jets coach Adam Gase noted that comfortability when he broke the news at today's news conference that the Darnold diagnosis came in at 10:15 Wednesday night and that he could miss several weeks, and how the team responded to that news.

"I told them this morning in the team meeting, talked about how our next-man philosophy does not waver," Gase said. "It's about everybody doing their job. That's why Trevor is here. We signed Trevor specifically because of his 24 starts in his career with a winning record, he has a lot of experience, has been on winning ballclubs, has the respect of the locker room. The reaction I got, the way that guys looked, was, 'Let's go,' and there is confidence there."

Gase expanded on his reasons for liking Siemian's game, dating to his days as Miami's head coach.

"I feel like there were so many crossover games we had with somebody playing Denver where I saw a lot of his games and his time when he was starting," Gase said. "We worked him out when he was coming out but he had that ACL and he couldn't really move. When Denver took him and he became the starter after Peyton [Manning] left, I kept seeing him play a lot and in my head I kept saying, 'Wow, this guy really throws a nice ball. He gets it out and it comes out clean.'

"It just seemed like the more film I watched on him and then when we started evaluating him, then I really liked him."

Siemian said nothing much in the playbook is changing with the QB rotation.

"We've been running the same scheme, the same plays. I feel pretty comfortable with what we're doing," he said. "I'm excited to compete for sure."

And he said part of the reason for that excitement is the group of teammates he's going into battle with on Monday and the following Sunday at New England.