Jets QB Sam Darnold Misses Monday's Practice Following Bye Week

Nov 19, 2018 at 12:33 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

darnold-practice-E__D4_1306

In the Jets' first practice following their bye week, rookie quarterback Sam Darnold was in street clothes and was a non-participant during the time the media was allowed to observe practice.

Darnold strained his right foot in Week 9 and didn't play against the Bills in Week 10. Head coach Todd Bowles said the 6'3", 225-pounder is headed in the right direction as Darnold is out of the walking boot, but it's too early to tell if the No. 3 overall pick will be able to play against the Patriots Sunday.

"We'll see how he goes through the bye week and how it looks next week," Bowles told reporters last Monday via conference call. "If not, Josh (McCown) will line up and we'll go."

Darnold started the Green & White's first nine games and has thrown for 1,934 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing 55% of his passes. In Week 10 against the Bills, 16th-year veteran Josh McCown got the nod and completed 17 of his 34 passes for 135 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Related Content

news

Joe Walton, Offensive Innovator & Jets Head Coach from 1983-89, Dies

He Loved the Game of Football and Teaching It to His Players, Who Reached 4 PO Berths in His Green & White Tenure
news

A Statement from the New York Jets on the Passing of Former Coach Joe Walton

news

Jets WR Corey Davis Named to NFL's Top 100

Former Titans Receiver Checks in at No. 91; Signed with Green & White in the Offseason
news

Denzel Mims Plays Angry, Helps the Jets Grind Out Saturday Win

Wideout Has Big 3rd Quarter with Highlight-Video Catch-and-Run...and Even Adds a Tackle in Kick Coverage
news

Jets-Giants 3 Takeaways: Green & White Start the Robert Saleh Summer Era with a Win

Rookie QB Zach Wilson Strong in NFL Debut as Jets Open Preseason With Victory Over Giants
news

Robert Saleh Has 'a Really Cool Experience' in Jets' Win over Giants

In His First Game as an NFL HC, He Had a Lot to Cheer For in Zach Wilson and His Big-Play Defense
news

C.J. Mosley Is Back Where He Belongs at Heart of Jets' Defense

Jets Hold Giants to 163 Total Yards in Win; Mosley Has a Tackle and a PD in Short Stint
news

Jets' Zach Wilson Solid in Preseason Debut vs. Giants

Rookie QB Led Two Drives as Offense Came Away with 3 Points
news

Old Summer Rivalry in a Brand-New Setting: Jets Take On Giants

HC Robert Saleh, QB Zach Wilson, Other Rookies, Coaches & New Vets Making Their Debuts for Green & White
news

3 Things to Watch | Jets-Giants Preseason Game

HC Robert Saleh Preaches the Importance of Preseason; Zach Wilson Excited for First Game as Member of the Green & White
news

Watch the Jets-Giants Preseason Game Here

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for the First Game of the Preseason
news

What Do You Want to See From the Jets in the Preseason Opener vs. the Giants?

Zach Wilson Slated to Play About a Quarter; Can Green & White DL Continue to Create Pressure?
Advertising