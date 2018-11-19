Jets QB Sam Darnold Misses Monday's Practice Following Bye Week

In the Jets' first practice following their bye week, rookie quarterback Sam Darnold was in street clothes and was a non-participant during the time the media was allowed to observe practice.

Darnold strained his right foot in Week 9 and didn't play against the Bills in Week 10. Head coach Todd Bowles said the 6'3", 225-pounder is headed in the right direction as Darnold is out of the walking boot, but it's too early to tell if the No. 3 overall pick will be able to play against the Patriots Sunday.

"We'll see how he goes through the bye week and how it looks next week," Bowles told reporters last Monday via conference call. "If not, Josh (McCown) will line up and we'll go."