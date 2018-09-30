Jets QB Sam Darnold: 'It's About Winning Every Single Game'

Nothing was easy Sunday as the Jaguars swarmed all over the field on a sweltering afternoon. Even after the defense gave Darnold and the offense the ball at the Jacksonville 23 following a Darryl Roberts interception, the Jets were only able to settle for a field goal.

Prior to a Jason Myers 27-yard chip shot, you saw a microcosm of Darnold in a couple of plays. The gifted rookie bought some time on a third down and threw a sideline laser for a conversion to Jermaine Kearse. But then inside the 10, the USC product failed to see A.J. Bouye and the veteran corner jumped a pass intended for Quincy Enunwa and probably should have taken the ball the other way for a 90+ yard touchdown.

"I think sometimes we just have to make the plays that are there," Darnold said "I have to make the throw and not think too much. Just take what they give me and we'll start to find completions and start getting into a rhythm."

The Jets had some chances in the opening half. On a third-and-1 from the Jacksonville 49, Darnold narrowly missed an open Bilal Powell down the field on what would have been a chunk gain. And it was a similar script on fourth down as Darnold went down the middle to Enunwa and the veteran was unable to corral a pass that would have put the visitors inside the red zone.