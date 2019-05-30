Jets QB Sam Darnold Is Watching Tape of Peyton Manning and Jay Cutler 

May 30, 2019 at 08:30 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

SZP25030-darnold-thumb
Dan Szpakowski/Dan Szpakowski

Peyton Manning is — by far —the most decorated quarterback Adam Gase has ever coached. And on a day when the retired Manning was paired on the golf course with Tiger Woods at the Memorial in Dublin, Ohio, Gase told reporters that Jets' second-year quarterback Sam Darnold has studied some of Manning's tape from the 2013-14 seasons when the future Hall of Famer was at the controls of Gase's offense in Denver.

"He can watch concepts. I think he's just taking it in a little bit at a time and he's picking certain things to watch, whether it's a conceptual thing, protections, footwork or certain routes," Gase said. "We have it broken down so many ways. I just think he's trying to pick certain points that he wants to improve on."

In Gase's first NFL season as an offensive coordinator, Manning established league records with 55 touchdown passes and 5,477 passing yards. The Broncos also became the first team to break the 600-point plateau, finishing with 606 points in 2013.

After just two seasons in Denver, Gase ended up following John Fox to Chicago and took over the offensive reins for the Bears in 2015. In his only year in the Windy City, Gase helped veteran Jay Cutler record a personal-best 92.3 passer rating while completing 64.4 percent of his passes and throwing for 3,659 yards. Cutler also rushed for 201 yards, using his feet on some zone reads and when coverages created space.

"I just think he's trying to pick certain points that he wants to improve on," Gase said of Darnold. "Looking at what he did, I know he's watched some things with how Jay did some stuff too because of their ability to move a little bit different, those guys being able to get outside the pocket and stuff. At the same time, I don't think he's over-analyzing anything. I think he's trying to take some of those finer points of some of the things that Peyton did and implement those, but at the same time still being himself."

Despite learning a third offense in three years, Darnold has appeared poised and comfortable throughout the spring. He oozes with talent and you saw it all on display during a three-play sequence in Wednesday's OTA. First, he faked a handoff to Ty Montgomery, charging up the field for a sizeable gain following a zone read. Darnold used his arm to get the job done on the next two snaps, hitting Quincy Enunwa by the boundary for a gain of approximately 40 yards before the safety was able to get over and get his hands on the ball. Finally, he wrapped up the drive with a strike to tight Chris Herndon for a short score.

"You can see a confidence where you can tell when you run a play maybe the first time, and then a week later maybe it's the third or fourth time we've done something similar, and you can see just body language, throwing, timing, all those things just change," Gase said. "The more we do stuff the more confident he's going to get."

Earlier in the workout, Darnold placed the ball behind Herndon inside the red zone. The 6'4", 253-pound target, who caught 39 passes his rookie campaign for 502 receiving yards with four touchdowns, took his left hand and snatched the ball into his body before hauling it down for another score.

"The game has really slowed down for him. Last year, we both came in as rookies and got put in the fire," Herndon said. "It probably seemed like a lot at the time. Him being a second-year player now and having a better feel for the game at this level — I feel like that has helped him a lot. Naturally, he is coming along more and more."

After spending last week working on early downs, Gase added the red area and two-minute situations into the mix this week. There is a ways to go, but Gase described his attack as a "chameleon" that can get voluminous or minimized.

"It's really about him putting his spin on the whole offense," Gase said of Darnold. "Same thing with the position and skill guys, them putting their spin on what we do. We kind of give them the blueprint, and then we morph into whatever our players can do."

Related Content

news

Jets-Eagles Game Preview | Can Jets Repeat Their Winning Formula? 

Jets and Eagles Hope to Get Ground Games Going and Help Young QBs Zach Wilson and Jalen Hurts
news

5 Jets to Watch When Eagles Come to MetLife for 2nd Consecutive Sunday

Win May Hinge on Elijah Moore Offense, Braxton Berrios Field Position & Detail-Minded Defense vs. Jalen Hurts
news

What Must the Jets Do to Secure Their First Win vs. Eagles?

Green & White Is 0-11 Against Philadelphia; Starts 2-Game Homestand Sunday
news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley: Eagles Are Not the Colts, 'We Can't Look at It' as a Do-Over

Yet DC Jeff Ulbrich Has Reminded His Unit of 'Embarrassing' Game at Indy in Prepping for Philly's No. 1 Rush Offense
news

Notebook | Jets QB Zach Wilson Learning Virtually from Tom Brady vs. Eagles

Morgan Moses Familiar with Philly; Kicker Competition Underway
news

Inside the Numbers: 'Lap Situation' Helped Jets Ride Past Texans

Coin Toss Deferral Set Stage for Green & White's Rare 'Halftime TD Sandwich' in Comeback Win
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Eagles - Friday

DL Sheldon Rankins (Knee) Is Doubtful; Corey Davis (Groin) Is Questionable
news

Jets RB Tevin Coleman Is Back in a Groove

Jets Veteran Runner Anticipates Big Challenge from Eagles Defense 
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Eagles - Thursday

Corey Davis, Sheldon Rankins & Trevon Wesco All DNP Due to Injuries
news

Robert Saleh: A Finger on His Team's Pulse and Both His Feet on the Ground

Jets HC Keeping His Family in His Heart as the Jets Prepare to Face the Eagles on Sunday
news

Where Are They Now: Lou D'Agostino

Catch Up with the the Nassau County Product
news

Jets S Elijah Riley: Hometown Fan, Army Product, Competitor and Now Starter

HC Robert Saleh: 'He's Doing a Heck of a Job ... I'm Really Excited to See Him Develop'
Advertising