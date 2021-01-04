Jets QB Sam Darnold: 'I Want to Turn This Thing Around'

Roughly 18 hours after the Jets (2-14) completed their season in Foxborough, QB Sam Darnold said that he is itching to get back in the lab to help change the team's fortunes in 2021.

"I want to turn this thing around and I believe that we can," he said on Monday. "There's going to be a lot of work involved in that and we all know it's a process. We have great people in the organization, in the locker room. It's a work in progress and I definitely want to stay here hopefully for the rest of my career."

He added: "It's just about having a worker's mentality. Just put your head down and go to work every day. Obviously, it sucks. No one likes losing and quite frankly, I'm tired of it. I think for us it really is about putting your head down and going to work every day. That's really all we can do. It's about putting it together for all four quarters in a football game and we haven't done that enough. If we do that, we can be a really good football team, a winning football team."

Darnold, who was selected No. 3 overall in 2018, started 12 games and threw for 2,208 yards, 9 TDs and 11 INTs while completing 59.6% of his passes in his third season. He's passed for 8,097 yards, 45 TDs and 39 INTs in 38 career games, 25 of which came under Adam Gase. Gase was relieved of his head coaching duties Sunday night following the Jets' 28-14 loss to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.