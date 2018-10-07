Jets QB Sam Darnold Dials Long Distance in Win Over Denver

Sam Darnold took his shots last week, but he didn't get the results. But the Jets rookie quarterback came away from defeat in Jacksonville feeling big things were on the horizon. And Darnold delivered the goods Sunday, connecting on a pair of long scoring passes to Robby Anderson in the second quarter and adding a fourth-quarter nail to Terrelle Pryor in the Green & White's 34-16 win over the Broncos at MetLife Stadium.

Darnold completed only five passes in the opening half, but he took efficiency to a new level in the process. Those five completions went for 145 yards and he did most of the damage by going to Anderson three times for 123 yards.

"The fact that he missed them and we're taking them, that always helps," said head coach Todd Bowles of the vertical game. "Robby is a great deep ball guy and Sam is developing a lot of trust in him in that way and it's good to see it happen."

After overthrowing Anderson on a go route in the fourth quarter of the Jets' 31-12 loss to the Jaguars, Darnold was on the money early in the second stanza. With the speedster flying by cornerback Bradley Roby and no safety help in sight, Darnold laid it out for Anderson on a third-and-9. The result was a 76-yard touchdown, giving the Green & White a lead they would not relinquish.