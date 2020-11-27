Jets QB Sam Darnold 'Can't Wait' to Play Sunday vs. Dolphins 

Barring any setbacks, Sam Darnold will start for the Jets against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury.

"I feel really good," he said. "I'm just continuing to take it day by day, but I felt really good [Thursday] and [Friday]."

Head Coach Adam Gase added: "It's been a good week for Sam. From the last time we were going through a week before the New England game, the way he's throwing the football right now, you can tell there's a big difference as far as the control, velocity and his chance of pace on throws. It just looks a lot different than the last time he tried to make a run at going to play in a game. I'm feeling good about that and excited to see these guys play in this game with the three receivers and the way [Chris] Herndon is playing. … I'm fired up to see what we can do on Sunday."

Earlier this week, Darnold said his biggest hurdle for him was trying to figure out how his shoulder would respond to a hit, which he couldn't simulate in practice.

"I think it's going to be fine," he said. "The doctors said it'll be fine, so I'm trusting what they say and I'm going to try and continue to do what I do and play my game."

He added: "Now that I can feel good and really trust myself that I'm out there at 100%, I think that's the biggest thing for me mentally. I can't wait to go out there and play Sunday."

Darnold will finally play with his projected starting wide receivers for the first time this season in Breshad Perriman, Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder. He'll be facing a stingy Dolphins defense that has, debatably, the NFL's top CB duo in Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. Darnold said that the Miami defense knows its scheme well, but he is looking forward to the challenge.