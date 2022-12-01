Jets QB Mike White: You Have to Take What the Vikings Give You

In his final game last season, before Zach Wilson returned after missing four games with a knee injury, White struggled against Buffalo, passing for 251 yards without a TD and 4 interceptions that crushed any chance the Jets had for the win.

"You look back at that game and he was making the right decisions," offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said on Thursday. "But he was fast with his lower body making him get the ball out quicker than we wanted. His feet were in front a little bit. So, he was really fast with his lower body going through his progressions, which was making him get the ball out a little bit quicker than he wanted."

White said he got the message, adding that for all the good he did in his first game as a starter last season -- a victory over the Bengals when he threw for 405 yards and 3 TDs -- what he remembers with greater clarity is every miscue he made against the Bills.

"Learned a lot from that game," White said. "I can play every play in that game in my head over and over again, way more than the Cincinnati game. You tend to learn the most when games don't go so well. Probably I'm able to process things pretty quickly, it's just about keeping my body in sync with my brain.

"Right now, I only want to attack this game one play at a time. Someone once told me that the NFL has 17 one-week seasons. When you win, you're on top of the world. If you lose the next week, it's the end of the world. I'm going to try to win, beat Minnesota, and have fun with my guys. Once this week's over, we move on to whomever we have next week. That's the only way you can play and stay focused."

At the beginning of this season, White was No. 3 behind Joe Flacco as Wilson rehabbed from another knee injury. When Wilson returned, White was relegated to the practice squad until head coach Robert Saleh a few weeks ago opted to elevate White. He earned a good deal of respect when he ran the scout team ahead of games.