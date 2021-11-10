Jets QB Mike White Will Start vs. Bills

Mike White will make this third consecutive start when the New York Jets (2-6) play host to the Buffalo Bills (5-3) on Sunday. Head coach Robert Saleh made the announcement at the beginning of his Wednesday news briefing.

White, who sustained a nerve contusion in his right forearm in the first quarter of the Jets' loss to the Colts on Nov. 4, started in Indianapolis after guiding the Green & White to a 34-31 triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 31.

Making history against the Bengals, White became the first quarterback with 300+ passing yards and a 75%+ completion percentage in his first career start. Connecting with 10 different receivers, White also became the first Jets QB to reach the 400-yard threshold in a game since Vinny Testaverde in 2000.

White took the ball for the Jets after rookie QB Zach Wilson sustained a PCL strain in a loss to the Patriots on Oct. 24. In relief against the Pats, White moved the offense and hit on 62.5% percent of his throws with 1 TD and 2 INTs. After the record-setting performance against the Bengals, White was well on his way to another big performance against the Colts. In less than a full quarter, White was 7-of-11 passing for 95 yards, but he was forced to the sideline when his hand hit Colts DL DeForest Buckner on a follow-through as he connected with Elijah Moore on a 19-yard scoring pass.

"It got better throughout the game, it feels better now, but I couldn't get enough effectiveness, grip and power to help the team," White said following the game.

Saleh said earlier this week that it would be "irresponsible" for the Jets to play Wilson if he's not fully healthy. In six games, Wilson, the No. 2 overall selection in the NFL Draft, has hit on 57.5% of his passes for 1,168 yards with 4 TDs and 9 INTs. In his three appearances, White, a fifth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2018, has completed 72.7% of his passes for 702 yards with 5 TDs and 4 INTs.