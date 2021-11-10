Jets QB Mike White Will Start vs. Bills

Rookie Zach Wilson Continues Rehab From PCL Strain in Right Knee

Nov 10, 2021 at 12:37 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

SNY12333-white-thumb

Mike White will make this third consecutive start when the New York Jets (2-6) play host to the Buffalo Bills (5-3) on Sunday. Head coach Robert Saleh made the announcement at the beginning of his Wednesday news briefing.

White, who sustained a nerve contusion in his right forearm in the first quarter of the Jets' loss to the Colts on Nov. 4, started in Indianapolis after guiding the Green & White to a 34-31 triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 31. 

Making history against the Bengals, White became the first quarterback with 300+ passing yards and a 75%+ completion percentage in his first career start. Connecting with 10 different receivers, White also became the first Jets QB to reach the 400-yard threshold in a game since Vinny Testaverde in 2000.

White took the ball for the Jets after rookie QB Zach Wilson sustained a PCL strain in a loss to the Patriots on Oct. 24. In relief against the Pats, White moved the offense and hit on 62.5% percent of his throws with 1 TD and 2 INTs. After the record-setting performance against the Bengals, White was well on his way to another big performance against the Colts. In less than a full quarter, White was 7-of-11 passing for 95 yards, but he was forced to the sideline when his hand hit Colts DL DeForest Buckner on a follow-through as he connected with Elijah Moore on a 19-yard scoring pass.

"It got better throughout the game, it feels better now, but I couldn't get enough effectiveness, grip and power to help the team," White said following the game.

Saleh said earlier this week that it would be "irresponsible" for the Jets to play Wilson if he's not fully healthy. In six games, Wilson, the No. 2 overall selection in the NFL Draft, has hit on 57.5% of his passes for 1,168 yards with 4 TDs and 9 INTs. In his three appearances, White, a fifth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2018, has completed 72.7% of his passes for 702 yards with 5 TDs and 4 INTs.

"Just to speak on Mike White, the fact that he has taken advantage and one of the great things of this league is you do get these guys who sometimes come out of nowhere and they get their opportunity and they showcase who they are and they show that they belong," Saleh said. "I've got a great appreciation for what Mike is going through and I have a lot of respect for his opportunity."

Related Content

news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Bills

Buffalo Has NFL's No. 1 Defense; Green & White DL Looking to Rebound vs. Shuffled O-Line
news

Jets OL Conor McDermott Designated to Return to Practice

Veteran T Sustained Knee Injury vs. Packers in Preseason
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Bills

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 10 Home Game
news

TE Ryan Griffin on Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'He Keeps It Fresh'

Veteran Calls QB Zach Wilson a 'Positive Guy'; Says Mike White Is 'Cool Out There'
news

Jets Sign S Elijah Riley, Place S Marcus Maye & TE Tyler Kroft on Injured Reserve

Army Product Played in 5 Games for Eagles Last Season
news

Jets Seek to Right Their Defensive Rollercoaster in Time to Collide with the Bills

DL Sheldon Rankins After Indy Loss: 'You Can Either Succumb to That or You Can Ride Up Above It'
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | How the Jets Can Bounce Back, Ryan Griffin 1-on-1 & More

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Talk About What Is Next for the Jets Leading Up to Sunday's Game Against the Bills
news

First Look | Jets vs. Bills

Robert Saleh Gearing Up for Week 10 Against Sean McDermott, Josh Allen & Co.
news

Jets Notebook | HC Robert Saleh to Name Starting QB vs. Bills on Wednesday

Zach Wilson Will Start Only If He's 'Fully Healthy'
news

Jets Release P Thomas Morstead

Veteran Punter Averaged 48.2 Yards per Punt in Seven Games with the Jets
news

With OC Mike LaFleur Upstairs, Jets Offense Is Headed Straight Up

Despite Multiple Injuries at QB, Unit Is Playing Faster, Freer and with Flow
Advertising