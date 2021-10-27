Jets QB Mike White Will Start vs. Bengals 

Linebackers C.J. Mosley and Jarrad Davis Return to Practice; Joe Flacco Will be with Team Friday

Oct 27, 2021 at 02:42 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

E_SNY31808-white-thumb

With Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks due to a PCL sprain, third-year pro Mike White will make his first NFL start Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"We have a lot of faith in Mike," head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday. "Mike has done a hell of a job. He has earned this right to go out there and play on Sunday and show what he's capable of."

Veteran Joe Flacco, acquired by Jets GM Joe Douglas on Monday, won't arrive at One Jets Drive until Friday due to personal reasons. Before Friday's practice, Flacco will participate in meetings virtually for the next couple of days. Flacco (36) started four games for the Jets last season while connecting on 55.2% of his passes for 864 yards with 6 TDs and 3 INTs. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason and was an active as a backup in seven games, but did not take a snap.

"Obviously Joe has been around the league, has been a prolific quarterback," Saleh said of Flacco, the Super Bowl LXVII MVP who has thrown for 40,931 career yards. "It was an opportunity that hit on Joe's desk in the morning and it was something we thought would be beneficial to the entire team especially with Zach being out for 2-to-4 weeks. We just felt like we need another quarterback in there to make sure we always have three on the roster."

Saleh is anticipating a seamless transition for Flacco in the Mike LaFleur-coordinated offense. He pointed to the 2014 success Flacco had under Gary Kubiak in Baltimore (3,986 yards and 27 TDs) plus his injury-shortened 2019 campaign in Denver with former Broncos OC Rich Scangarello also will provide familiarity.

"The recall should happen quick," Saleh said. " At a certain point, all these offenses run the same concepts."

Josh Johnson will be promoted from the practice squad and could be the team's backup Sunday. Saleh wasn't ready to fully commit to Johnson in that role before Flacco arrives and practices.

"I feel like we're in a good situation," he said. "With getting Flacco, we have good stability in the quarterback room. Now we just have to go play."

White performed admirably in relief of Wilson last week, consistently moving the offense and finishing 20-of-32 passing for 202 yards with 1 TD and 2 INTs against the Patriots.

"Right now, Mike is starting," said Saleh, who prefaced he's a day-to-day guy. "We have a lot of faith in him and we think he's going to do a hell of a job. And from there, we'll go on."

The Jets prepared for the worst-case scenario with Wilson and that could mean a four-week absence. But they're still a few days out from knowing more about Wilson's status.

"We want to see how it goes over the course of the week and how strong his leg comes back with regards to range of motion," Saleh said. "If it gets stronger as the week goes on, then the shorter it's going to be."

So the ball is in Mike White's court. Depending on his performance on Sunday and Flacco's absorption of the offense, the Jets could start Flacco in a nationally televised prime-time game against the Colts on Nov. 4 in Indianapolis.

"We'll see how it goes," Saleh said. "We'll see how everything goes with regards to absorbing the offense and all that stuff."

Jetcetera
And while RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring), DE Bryce Huff (back), FB Trevon Wesco (knee), LB Quincy Williams (concussion) joined Zach*Wilson* (knee)and Flacco(personal)on the non-participant practice list, veteran linebackers C.J. Mosley (hamstring) and Jarrad Davis(ankle) were slated to be full participants. … Mosley, who missed last week's blowout loss to the Patriots, is the team's leading tackler (45) and the Mike 'backer is an additional coach on the field. Davis hasn't played yet this season sustaining an injury in a joint practice with the Packers in August. Saleh said of Davis: "He'll be out there practicing today and we'll see how it goes. Obviously day-to-day."

Related Content

news

Jets WR Corey Davis Likes the 'Presence' that Mike White Passed Around Sunday

Pass-Catcher Says Green & White and Their New QB Starter Are Set to Help Each Other Succeed vs. Bengals
news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Bengals

Mike White Will Start His NFL First Game; Green & White Preparing for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Bengals - Wednesday

Tevin Coleman (Hamstring) & Bryce Huff (Back) Among Players Listed as DNP
news

Jets LB Jarrad Davis, P Braden Mann, DE Kyle Phillips Return to Practice

All Three Players Could Be Activated as Soon as Sunday's Game vs. Bengals
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Bengals

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 8 Home Game
news

Jets WR Elijah Moore: 'Never a Loss, Always a Lesson'

Jets Rookie WR Scored First TD of His NFL Career Vs. Patriots
news

DC Jeff Ulbrich: Jets Defense 'In This Together' in Solving Issues

Players & Coaches Are Being 'Brutally Honest' in Fixing Problems in Time to Tackle Bengals at Home
news

Jets Sign S Jarrod Wilson, Release S Adrian Colbert 

Green & White Place LBs Jamien Sherwood and Blake Cashman on Injured Reserve; Sign LB LaRoy Reynolds to Practice Squad
news

Jets Trade for Eagles QB Joe Flacco

Veteran QB Started 4 Games for the Green & White in 2020
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Jets QB Picture with Zach Wilson Injured

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Talk QBs and Look Ahead to Jets-Bengals
news

First Look | Jets vs. Bengals

Robert Saleh Gearing Up for Week 8 Against Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow & Co.
Advertising