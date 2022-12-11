Jets' QB Mike White Took Big Hits, but Never Wavered in Loss to Bills

It was on the Jets' next drive that White and the Jets moved to midfield. On a first-down pass attempt, White's pass intended for Tyler Conklin went incomplete. But on the play, Buffalo MLB Matt Milano broke through the Jets' offensive line and put his helmet squarely into White's midsection. White crumpled to the turf as the team's medical crew rushed to his aid. He walked off the field, but minutes later was seen on CBS-TV being escorted to the locker room. Right tackle George Fant was also injured on the play. Backup Joe Flacco came on and on the next play found himself surrounded by a Bills' rush that forced a fumble that led to Tyler Bass' 38-yard field goal.

With White still in the locker room, the Jets went three-and-out on the next series as the third quarter ended.

"We brought him into the locker room to get evaluated," Saleh said. "X-rays check out. He said he felt good and wanted to come back in."

Buffalo added another field goal, to lead 20-7, but White returned to the game with a little more than 12 minutes remaining and the Jets looking up at a 13-point deficit.

"Whenever he comes back in the game over and over and over again, it just shows his heart," WR Elijah Moore said of White. "I respect him for doing that because I know that hurts."

The Jets got a boost when rookie Jermaine Johnson burst through the Bills line and blocked Sam Martin's punt out of the end zone for safety. A late fumble by RB Michael Carter ended a promising drive and the Jets settled for a Greg Zuerlien field goal to get within 8 points, but White and the Jets ran out of time.