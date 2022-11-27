Jets' QB Mike White: 'Today Was a Complete Team Win'

On Wednesday Mike White said that he had no desire to play "hero ball," as he called it, when he was named the Jets starter replacing Zach Wilson. Four days later, White and his big cast of co-stars helped lead the Green & White to a 31-10 victory over the Bears on a rainy and chilly afternoon at MetLife Stadium,

"I thought today was a complete team win," White said after completing 22-of-28 passes for 315 yards, 3 TDs and a 149.3 QB rating in his first start of the season. "The defense dominated and flew around the field and made plays. We ran well when we needed to, the guys were running hard. I felt like it's a complete team win."

The victory upped the Jets' record to 7-4, 3 more wins than the team had all last season. According to stats from the NFL, teams with a 7-4 record have made the playoffs 71.4% of the time, since 1990. They remain in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC and in the race for first place in the AFC East. The next two weeks -- games at Minnesota and at Buffalo -- will be a challenge and play a big role in how the rest of the regular season plays out.

For White, however, Sunday's performance -- when he again heard Jets fans chant his name in the fourth quarter -- was reminiscent of his first NFL start, last season against Cincinnati. In that game, one of three starts he made last season while Wilson was injured, White threw for 405 yards, 3 touchdowns and caught a 2-point conversion pass in the win on Halloween. White set an NFL record for most completions (37) in a quarterback's first start and joined Cam Newton (422) as the only quarterbacks since 1950 to debut by throwing for 400 yards or more.His No. 5 jersey from that game ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH.

White's 149.3 passer rating on Sunday was the fifth-best by a Jets starting QB with at least 20 pass attempts in franchise history, and second-best at home. The only better home-game rating was Joe Namath's 149.31 (calculated retroactively against Boston in 1966. Namath's rating that day was 149.31; White's was 149.26)