Jets' QB Mike White: 'Moral Victories Don't Count in the NFL'

No quit, to say the least. The Vikings (10-2) built a 20-6 lead after the first half. The Jets offense converted only 2-of-8 (25%) third-down attempts. White completed 14-of-26 passes for 121 yards. He was sacked once and had a deflected pass intercepted on a third-and-2 play at their own 33-yard line on the game's first series.

"We went into the game trying to play efficient football and stay ahead of the chains, keeping it third-and-manageable," White said. "We got away from that with some penalties and mishaps. They did a good job sitting inside of our in-breaking routes in the first half. That's what happened on the pick. They did a good job driving on the slant. I tried to hit Corey [Davis] on the back hip but it popped up and was picked [by Harrison Smith].

Things changed for White and the Jets in the second half, though White did say after the game that he felt the Jets were able to hit some out-breaking passes before the end of the first 30 minutes, which set the stage for the rally in the second half.

The Jets chipped away at the lead with three Greg Zuerlein field goals, closing a 20-6 gap to 20-15. His final field goal came at the start of the fourth quarter when New York's drive stalled at the 8. That drive featured a 60-yard connection to the Minnesota 11 between White and Wilson.

After breaking a tackle, Wilson headed down the sideline and would have scored had he not stepped out of bounds by inches. When that drive petered out, Zuerlein made another field goal, cutting the Vikings' lead to 5 points, 20-15. The purple guys came right back as QB Kirk Cousins hit WR Justin Jefferson (who was limited to 7 catches for 45 yards) with a 10-yard TD pass with 8:40 left in the game and a 27-15 lead.

But there is no quit in this Jets team.

White drove the Jets 75 yards in 5 plays, aided by a pass interference call on Wilson that put the ball on the Vikes' 3. Three plays later, White squeezed over the goal line on a play that was initially ruled short of the goal line, but was overturned on video review.