Jets QB Mike White: I'm Preparing to Start

Last week, White, who was 27 of 44 for 268 yards, was under constant pressure from a Bills' defense that totaled 4 sacks and 1 strip sack. This week he and the offensive line will have to contend with Detroit rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson, who has 7 sacks so far this season.

"If you start worrying about it too much, then your eyes stop from going downfield and you can run into problems," White said. "They [the Bills] just got me on two clean hits, really that's what it is. Hopefully it's not a recurring thing."

After last week's loss, the Jets fell out of the seventh and final AFC playoff berth. But this week the words "destiny in our own hands" have come to life, whether it's from the mouth of head coach Robert Saleh or from White. The Jets know if they can win out (Detroit on Sunday, Jacksonville on Thursday night Dec. 22, at Seattle on Jan. 1, and closing out the season with a flex game at Miami) they have an excellent chance of playing meaningful football -- in mid-January.

"Every game in the NFL is a must-win, especially this time of year," White said. "We said last year when we were going through the issues that we were, we made up a scenario as a team. We said, alright, listen, let's get ready because Saleh did say eventually we'll be playing meaningful games in December. So, let's get in that mindset now.