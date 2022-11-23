Jets QB Mike White: 'Going to Fight Like Hell for My Guys'

As was his view last season, Saleh said that he's got the utmost confidence in White.

"Mike White, for all the same reasons I've talked about, he's won games with us, he does a great job in practice, he's done great jobs in games for us, he's extremely competent as a quarterback and he's got the ability to make all the throws on the football field and run the offense in a manner that we need to," Saleh said. "I said it three weeks ago or whatever it was that he's going to be next to get an opportunity and that opportunity is now."

Several weeks ago, Saleh elevated White to the backup role in front of Joe Flacco (who started the first three games this season), saying that White, 27, "knows he's the next man up."

The decision to change quarterbacks (Wilson will be inactive for Sunday's game against Chicago at MetLife Stadium) came after last Sunday's performance on offense that Saleh called unacceptable for the Jets (6-4) or any NFL team: a season-low 103 total yards against the Patriots' No. 4 ranked defense with Wilson going 9 of 22 for 77 yards and failing to energize the team in a 10-3 loss.

White threw for 953 yards, 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions last season and will have to contend with a Chicago (3-7) defense that's allowed 34 touchdowns, the third-most in the league. In all, White, who was drafted in the fifth round by Dallas in 2018 out of Western Kentucky, started three games for the Jets last season and made four appearances (against the Patriots, the Bengals, the Colts and the Bills), completing 66.7% of his passes with 5 TDs and 8 INTs.