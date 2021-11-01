Jets QB Mike White Closes Book on Bengals, Prepares for Next Chapter on Thursday Night

After taking the Jets on a scoring drive to open the game -- capped by Michael Carter's 8-yard TD scamper -- the first time the team had scored a point in the first quarter all season, White said that the drive to close out the first half was, in his mind, pivotal. Cincinnati had taken a 17-7 lead with less than two minutes to play in the half. The Jets embarked on an 8-play, 67-yard highlight-reel drive. With 28 seconds left and a first down at the Bengals' 10-yard line, White found Keelan Cole in the end zone. Cole made an acrobatic catch as he fell out of bounds. An official signaled a score, but video review nullified the catch.

"Keelan made an unbelievable catch, and then it's overturned and we have to go back out there," White said. "But we were locked in. We had to flip the script and score again. It was a big turning point."

One play later, and after each team used a timeout, White found Braxton Berrios in the same left flat with an 8-yard TD pass that brought the Jets within 3 points, 17-14, at halftime.

"That throw to Berrios was my favorite," White said. "We were in the two-minute drill before the half knowing they would get the ball to start the second half. It was a big TD for us to get within 3 points and it kept us in the game."

Now, as he plows through the more than 300 text messages that jammed his phone, White and his teammates know there is little time to get prepared to face the Colts on Thursday.

"We're going to go out with the same exact mindset -- it sounds corny but it's the truth -- as we had after the Patriots game. We have to close the book, especially in this short week. There's a lot of work to be done in a little amount of time. It helps after a win, the guys are in a great mood and the energy is better.