Jets QB Josh McCown: Sam Darnold's Play Within the Pocket Has Been Impressive 

Dec 16, 2018 at 02:15 PM
E_1D2_5084-darnold-pocket-thumb

Uncle Josh stood at his locker and gushed about the rookie quarterback as the latter showered. The 39-year-old Josh McCown, who doubles as a mentor and confidant for Sam Darnold, believes the first-year pro is starting to win his fight.

"His play from the pocket has been impressive. The outside the pocket skills and the playmaking skills – that's why you drafted him top five and you saw that on tape," said McCown after Darnold completed 24-of-38 for 253 yards and two touchdowns during the Jets' 29-22 loss to the Texans Saturday. "But it was, could he win from inside the pocket in his first year? That's the fight for all these young guys and these last two weeks he's really done that at a high level. That's why you see the other stuff now, the stuff we've been waiting to see because he's playing faster."

Darnold, who used his legs on multiple occasions against the Texans to create space and also churned out 35 yards on six carries, benefited from his month away from live game action. Instead of sulking due to a strained right foot, the No. 3 overall selection in last April's draft observed McCown and got to see how the veteran attacked practice and game situations.

"I know for me as a young guy, that was beneficial to watch somebody else do that and watch some veterans work. But it's a credit to him and the coaches," McCown said. "He just didn't go, 'I've got a bum leg and I'm going to worry about getting healthy. He was in it mentally and I think it's paying dividends now. I think he is doing things we all thought he could do, it's just been a matter of time."

Six days after becoming the youngest quarterback in NFL history to lead a game-winning drive, Darnold connected on passes to nine different targets and the Jets finished 9-of-17 (53%) on third down. He was outstanding in defeat, earning the praise of a number of Texans, including defensive end J.J. Watt and head coach Bill O'Brien.

"I just try to spread it around as much as possible. That's not to keep the guys happy or engaged or anything like that, it's just kind of how the game went and sometimes that's how the game goes," Darnold said of his ball distribution. "And at the same time I thought, again, converting third downs, it starts with the O-line and their play today was outstanding. But again, it still sucks to lose a game, but I think our offense is starting to find a little bit of a rhythm."

Injury Updates
Both RT Brandon Shell (knee) and WR Rishard Matthews (hamstring) are scheduled to receive MRIs. Shell, a third-year pro who started all 14 games this season, was replaced in the lineup by Brent Qvale after being carted off the field. Defensive back Darryl Roberts, who has lined up at safety ever since Marcus Maye went to injured reserve, didn't finish due to a sprained toe. Rontez Miles took his spot alongside Jamal Adams in the defensive backfield.

Jetcetera
The Jets had victory in their grasp Saturday, but head coach Todd Bowles used a Bill Parcells mantra to describe the state of his club through 14 games. "Our record is what it is. We are a 4-10 football team," he told reporters during a Sunday morning conference call. "We compete our butts off, but no moral victories (for) playing hard. We've got to win ball games."… Charged with nine penalties against the Texans, Bowles was asked a number of questions about a Morris Claiborne holding infraction that kept Houston's game-deciding drive alive. Claiborne was engaged in some hand fighting with DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson sailed a third-down pass out of bounds, but a late flag gave Watson and company another chance. "I thought the official threw the flag so late. You can make a case on almost every play when two guys are fighting," Bowles said. "DeAndre is a big, strong guy, but the ball was not catchable or anything else. With a holding call it doesn't matter whether the ball is catchable or not, and that's the call they made." Since the Texans move the 6'1", 215-pound wideout all over the field, the Jets elected not to shadow Hopkins with Trumaine Johnson. The star receiver collected 10 receptions for 170 yards against the Green & White with two scores. Draped by Claiborne, Hopkins somehow came down with the 14-yarder that gave the visitors a lead they would not relinquish. "You have to play four quarters and finish the game. Again, I take my hat off to Hopkins. He made a heck of a catch. He made a heck of a play," Bowles said … The Jets had all three of their quarterbacks active in Week 15 with Davis Webb serving as the team's No. 3. "Davis had a good week of practice, and with all the guys being down, we didn't have too many guys to dress. We rewarded him for just practicing well and show him that he's doing a good job."

Game Gallery: Jets vs. Texans

Images from the Week 15 Matchup at MetLife Stadium

1D2_2200
1 / 84
1D2_2174
2 / 84
1D2_2185
3 / 84
1D2_2196
4 / 84
MKII4203
5 / 84
MKII4213
6 / 84
MKII4234
7 / 84
MKII4230
8 / 84
MKII4185
9 / 84
CPS11273
10 / 84
CPS11379
11 / 84
CPS11411
12 / 84
CPS11137
13 / 84
CPS11309
14 / 84
CPS11121
15 / 84
CPS11116
16 / 84
CPS10999
17 / 84
CPS11754
18 / 84
CPS11877
19 / 84
CPS11795
20 / 84
CPS11856
21 / 84
CPS12009
22 / 84
CPS11987
23 / 84
CPS12038
24 / 84
CPS11538
25 / 84
CPS11441
26 / 84
CPS11507
27 / 84
CPS11584
28 / 84
CPS11720
29 / 84
MK2_0261
30 / 84
MK2_0247
31 / 84
MK2_0239
32 / 84
MK2_0338
33 / 84
MK2_0308
34 / 84
MK2_0365
35 / 84
MK2_0296
36 / 84
MK2_0282
37 / 84
MK2_0432
38 / 84
MK2_0437
39 / 84
MK2_0463
40 / 84
MK2_0481
41 / 84
MK2_0496
42 / 84
MKII4461
43 / 84
MKII4448
44 / 84
MKII4456
45 / 84
MKII4532
46 / 84
MK2_0568
47 / 84
MKII4539
48 / 84
CPS30140
49 / 84
MKII4760
50 / 84
MKII4744
51 / 84
MKII4668
52 / 84
MKII4774
53 / 84
MKII4575
54 / 84
MKII4594
55 / 84
1D2_4993
56 / 84
MK2_0380
57 / 84
1D2_4926
58 / 84
1D2_4818
59 / 84
1D2_4768
60 / 84
1D2_4976
61 / 84
1D2_4937
62 / 84
MKII4456_1
63 / 84
MK2_0793
64 / 84
MKII4902
65 / 84
MKII4974
66 / 84
MK2_0868
67 / 84
MKII4978
68 / 84
CPS34552
69 / 84
CPS34529
70 / 84
MK2_0896
71 / 84
20181215_124108960_iOS
72 / 84
20181215_124056660_iOS
73 / 84
20181215_124027850_iOS
74 / 84
E_1D2_5297
75 / 84
20181215_124219970_iOS
76 / 84
20181215_124237060_iOS
77 / 84
20181215_124346930_iOS
78 / 84
20181215_124353890_iOS
79 / 84
E_1D2_5275
80 / 84
E_1D2_5334
81 / 84
E_1D2_5286
82 / 84
E_1D2_5418
83 / 84
E_1D2_5352
84 / 84
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets Sign 4 Players; Place 4 on Injured Reserve

LT Mekhi Becton and S Lamarcus Joyner Head to IR, Jets Add LB B.J. Goodson and S Jarrod Wilson
news

Justin Hardee on Jets Specialists at Carolina: 'We Can Give This Team More'

ST Captain Felt His Unit 'Did Well' but He's Got to Be '10 Times Better' Than He Was in Green & White Debut
news

Tyler Kroft: Patriots Coming With Usual 'Bag of Tricks'

Jets' First-Year TE Says Veterans Have to Help QB Zach Wilson 
news

Empire State Building to Light Up for Jets Home Opener

Empire State Building Will Be Lit in Jets Gotham Green on Saturday
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Jets-Panthers Review & Folorunso Fatukasi 1-on-1

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Review the Season Opener and Talk Fans Returing with Folorunso Fatukasi
news

First Look | Jets vs. Patriots

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Gearing Up for Week 2 Against Bill Belichick, Mac Jones & Co.
news

Jets Team Up with WynnBET for A New Sports Betting Partnership

Relationship Includes the Exclusive Green Room at MetLife Stadium
news

Jets Will Continue to Shuffle Lineup After Injuries to LT Mekhi Becton, S Lamarcus Joyner

WRs Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole Could Return to the Lineup Against the Patriots
news

Jets Notebook | In a Punting Pinch, Matt Ammendola Comes Through

Robert Saleh 'Fortunate' Green & White Have Depth at T With Mekhi Becton Sidelined
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in the 2021 Season Opener at the Panthers?

QB Zach Wilson, 4 Others on Offense; Marcus Maye, Bryce Hall on Defense Logged Most Playing Time in Loss to Carolina
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: Team Has Resolve, Will Get Better in One-Score Games

Saleh Says Pass Protection is a Group Effort; Laments Missed Opportunities in 19-14 loss to Panthers 
news

Jets-Panthers 3 Takeaways | Jets' Late Push Not Enough, Fall to Carolina , 19-14

Zach Wilson Starts Slow, Finds Corey Davis for First TD; Green & White D Can't Fend Off Christian McCaffrey
Advertising