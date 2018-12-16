Jets QB Josh McCown: Sam Darnold's Play Within the Pocket Has Been Impressive 

Jetcetera

The Jets had victory in their grasp Saturday, but head coach Todd Bowles used a Bill Parcells mantra to describe the state of his club through 14 games. "Our record is what it is. We are a 4-10 football team," he told reporters during a Sunday morning conference call. "We compete our butts off, but no moral victories (for) playing hard. We've got to win ball games."… Charged with nine penalties against the Texans, Bowles was asked a number of questions about a Morris Claiborne holding infraction that kept Houston's game-deciding drive alive. Claiborne was engaged in some hand fighting with DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson sailed a third-down pass out of bounds, but a late flag gave Watson and company another chance. "I thought the official threw the flag so late. You can make a case on almost every play when two guys are fighting," Bowles said. "DeAndre is a big, strong guy, but the ball was not catchable or anything else. With a holding call it doesn't matter whether the ball is catchable or not, and that's the call they made." Since the Texans move the 6'1", 215-pound wideout all over the field, the Jets elected not to shadow Hopkins with Trumaine Johnson. The star receiver collected 10 receptions for 170 yards against the Green & White with two scores. Draped by Claiborne, Hopkins somehow came down with the 14-yarder that gave the visitors a lead they would not relinquish. "You have to play four quarters and finish the game. Again, I take my hat off to Hopkins. He made a heck of a catch. He made a heck of a play," Bowles said … The Jets had all three of their quarterbacks active in Week 15 with Davis Webb serving as the team's No. 3. "Davis had a good week of practice, and with all the guys being down, we didn't have too many guys to dress. We rewarded him for just practicing well and show him that he's doing a good job."