Jets QB Josh McCown Laments 'Unacceptable' Performance vs. Bills 

Making his first start of the 2018 season, veteran quarterback Josh McCown hoped to give a struggling offense a lift. But McCown couldn't help the unit shake out of its cold spell and the Jets were thoroughly outplayed by the Bills in a 41-10 loss at MetLife Stadium.

McCown got the rock Sunday with rookie quarterback Sam Darnold being inactive for the first time in his career. Even before Darnold was ruled out with a strained foot, head coach Todd Bowles said he was "very concerned" about the offense's production. The Green & White had averaged just 11 points and 251 yards in Weeks 7-9. McCown didn't find it any easier with the Jets totaling just 10 points and 199 yards against a strong Buffalo defense.

"It's very hard. Just not how you expect to play. We had a really good upbeat week of work and we thought we were very prepared coming into this game. To come out here and perform that way is unacceptable," said McCown who finished 17-of-34 for 135 yards with two interceptions. "We have to be better than that and every man has to look at himself and ask if he can do better. That'll start with me and how I'll approach it and just look at the things I can do to help us play better. We just didn't do that today."

McCown was sacked twice and intercepted once in a forgettable first half that saw the Bills race out to a 31-3 advantage. The yardage totals following to the first and second quarters went in favor of the visitors by margins of 186 to 1 and 313 to 68 respectively. The Green & White didn't get a first down until midway through the second quarter when running back Isaiah Crowell picked up 18 yards on a screen from McCown to convert a second-and-17.