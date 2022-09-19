Jets QB Joe Flacco Nominated for FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week

In the final two minutes, Flacco threw for a career-best 123 yards and two scores as the Jets rallied back from 13 points down in the final 1:55 of regulation. Since 2010, five quarterbacks have thrown two touchdown passes in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter.

Flacco joined Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa – who threw for 469 yards and 6 touchdowns in a win against Baltimore – and Detroit QB Jared Goff – who posted 256 yards and 4 touchdown passes in a victory versus Washington – as nominees.

Fans can vote at NFL.com/FedEx, on Twitter @NFL via the published poll and on the NFL Mobile App. Voting is open until Wednesday at 3 p.m. Eastern.