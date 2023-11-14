Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: 'I Definitely Want to Come Back'

During the game against the Raiders, Rodgers was again on the sideline wearing a headset as the Jets failed to score a touchdown for the second straight game. As one of the game's masters in the red zone, the four-time NFL MVP said that the ability to score touchdowns is the difference between being a winning or a losing team. Through nine games, the Jets (4-5) are last in the NFL, scoring a TD only 22.73% of the time inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

"It's been a tough nine games, there are a lot of issues we've been having, ones we've had a lot of this season," Rodgers said. "We've not been efficient in the red zone, and not being opportunistic on third down. In this game we got in the end zone twice -- Zach's TD was called back for out of bounds. It was a millimeter call. Then we score a rushing touchdown and it's called back for holding. There were some other opportunities to score points, but a lot of the same things have been hurting us every week.

"If you don't get in the end zone, you're not going to win many games. The defense has been fantastic, but the offense has not been good enough. There's a lot of geniuses out there with ideas on how to fix it, but in actuality it's very simple. You can see where the issues lie in the film. There's plays to be made, the opportunities are out there. We're just not getting it done.

"What happens [in the red zone] is that the windows are smaller and everything happens quicker. You don't have to defend deep throws, you have the back of the end zone and the sideline. You have to play on time in that situation. It's efficiency. We [the Packers with Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett serving in the same capacity] were great in 2020, 80%, no one ever done before. We called plays and I got the ball out on time. It's better to be early in the red zone, it's all about throwing the ball in rhythm on time. You can't be late. On the play [Robert] Spillane picked off [late in Sunday's game] it was a 3- and 5-step combo, a left right.

"We needed to reset and throw it back to the other side. If you miss on the footwork or you're late, that's when the issues come in."

And while much of the chatter in the media and elsewhere has centered around Wilson and Hackett's offense, Rodgers would have none of it.

"Yeah I see it, but hey, I won MVP twice in this same offense," he said. "I'm a believer in the offense. There's a lot of positions that have got to play better. It's easy right now to throw it at the usual suspects, Zach and Nathaniel, but a lot of positions need to play better."

At the end of his weekly visit, Rodgers was asked to comment on head coach Robert Saleh and his new crop of facial hair he was sporting in Las Vegas. He couldn't resist having a bit of fun with his coach.