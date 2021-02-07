Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee Alan Faneca Recalls Memorable Run with Jets

Dominant Up Front

Stationed between Mangold and Ferguson, Faneca went on to start 32 consecutive games for the Jets from 2008-09.

"I was always talking in their ear, always sharing information," Faneca said. "Even if it was just, 'Hey, this is how I would do that.' Or, 'Hey you're really good at this, why don't you try that?' Just always talking when we were at practice and when it was our time to take a break on the sideline and talking things out. Just always learning and talking, so we could do it better even if it was 10 minutes later when we got back in there again."

The Jets had the No. 8 ranked rushing offense in Faneca's first season and they were No. 9 in scoring at 25.3 points per game. But after starting 8-3, the Jets lost four of their final five games as QB Brett Favre played through injury and they finished out of the postseason. The team changed coaches in the offseason, replacing Eric Mangini with Rex Ryan.

The Ground & Pound approach took off in '09 as the Jets led the NFL in rushing at 172.2 yards per game. Thomas Jones averaged 4.5 yards per carry, amassing 1,312 yards and 13 rush touchdowns. Leon Washington added 448 yards and 6 TDs on the ground. The Green & White, who also finished No. 1 in defense, ended up with the same 9-7 record as the year before. But this time around, they were able to earn postseason entry as a wild card.