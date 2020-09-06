15 Signed to Practice Squad; All Were in Jets Training Camp

The Jets' initial practice squad of the 2020 season is different as promised after new practice-squad rules due to the COVID-19 pandemic were hammered out between the NFL and the NFLPA. But those differences can be found only in the number of players on the practice squad and the amount of experience that some of them have.

As for the identities of the 15 players the Jets announced as having joined their practice squad, the names if not the faces should be familiar to Jets fans. All 15 had just finished participating in the Green & White's training camp.

Some highlights from the Jets P-squad list formulated Sunday:

■ The team brought back both quarterbacks that were released Saturday in re-signing David Fales and Mike White. Thus all five QBs who participated in the just-concluded training camp are still with the team as Fales and White on the PS rejoin active-roster QBs Sam Darnold, Joe Flacco and rookie James Morgan.

■ In the past, only players with two accrued NFL seasons or less were eligible for practice squads, but that rule was set aside this year. Thus seventh-year WR Donte Moncrief, first signed by the Jets on Aug. 31, sixth-year QB Fales and fourth-year TE Ross Travis are all now on the Jets practice squad.

■ The Kaufusis are back. Bronson Kaufusi, who switched from DL to TE late in camp, and his younger brother Corbin, the 6-9 offensive lineman, both were signed to the practice squad.

■ Four WRs return to the Green & White fold — Moncrief; D.J. Montgomery (acquired on waivers from Cleveland on Aug. 30), Josh Malone (who spent most of last season on the Jets' PS) and undrafted 6-5 rookie Lawrence Cager.

■ The secondary was similarly addressed with the signings of three rookie CBs — Javelin Guidry, Lamar Jackson and waiver pickup Zane Lewis — and third-year S Bennett Jackson.