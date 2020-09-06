15 Signed to Practice Squad; All Were in Jets Training Camp

QBs David Fales & Mike White Added; 4 WRs & 4 DBs Are on PS Roster

Sep 06, 2020 at 05:21 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

cuts-for-udfas-E_SZP_0082

The Jets' initial practice squad of the 2020 season is different as promised after new practice-squad rules due to the COVID-19 pandemic were hammered out between the NFL and the NFLPA. But those differences can be found only in the number of players on the practice squad and the amount of experience that some of them have.

As for the identities of the 15 players the Jets announced as having joined their practice squad, the names if not the faces should be familiar to Jets fans. All 15 had just finished participating in the Green & White's training camp.

Some highlights from the Jets P-squad list formulated Sunday:

■ The team brought back both quarterbacks that were released Saturday in re-signing David Fales and Mike White. Thus all five QBs who participated in the just-concluded training camp are still with the team as Fales and White on the PS rejoin active-roster QBs Sam Darnold, Joe Flacco and rookie James Morgan.

■ In the past, only players with two accrued NFL seasons or less were eligible for practice squads, but that rule was set aside this year. Thus seventh-year WR Donte Moncrief, first signed by the Jets on Aug. 31, sixth-year QB Fales and fourth-year TE Ross Travis are all now on the Jets practice squad.

■ The Kaufusis are back. Bronson Kaufusi, who switched from DL to TE late in camp, and his younger brother Corbin, the 6-9 offensive lineman, both were signed to the practice squad.

■ Four WRs return to the Green & White fold — Moncrief; D.J. Montgomery (acquired on waivers from Cleveland on Aug. 30), Josh Malone (who spent most of last season on the Jets' PS) and undrafted 6-5 rookie Lawrence Cager.

■ The secondary was similarly addressed with the signings of three rookie CBs — Javelin Guidry, Lamar Jackson and waiver pickup Zane Lewis — and third-year S Bennett Jackson.

■ The four DBs are the only practice-squad signees on defense among the 15 signed players announced, with the other 11 signees on the offensive side of the ball.

Jets 2020 Practice Squad in Photos

See the Green & White's Practice Squad for the 2020 Season

RB Josh Adams
1 / 15

RB Josh Adams

WR Lawrence Cager
2 / 15

WR Lawrence Cager

QB David Fales
3 / 15

QB David Fales

DB Javelin Guidry
4 / 15

DB Javelin Guidry

DB Bennett Jackson
5 / 15

DB Bennett Jackson

DB Lamar Jackson
6 / 15

DB Lamar Jackson

TE Bronson Kaufusi
7 / 15

TE Bronson Kaufusi

OL Corbin Kaufusi
8 / 15

OL Corbin Kaufusi

DB Zane Lewis
9 / 15

DB Zane Lewis

WR Josh Malone
10 / 15

WR Josh Malone

WR Donte Moncrief
11 / 15

WR Donte Moncrief

WR D.J. Montgomery
12 / 15

WR D.J. Montgomery

OL James Murray
13 / 15

OL James Murray

TE Ross Travis
14 / 15

TE Ross Travis

QB Mike White
15 / 15

QB Mike White

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Some other rules to keep in mind: This year teams will be able to elevate two practice-squad players to their active rosters for consideration to be activated for an upcoming game. They would then be active or inactive for that game, then could be dropped back to the PS after the game.

As for new signings, teams can have up to 16 on their practice squads, but any new signings have to be of free-agent players. If a team wants to sign a player from another team's practice squad, it can, but as in the past, that player must be signed to the active roster. No PS-to-PS signings allowed.

Here is the Jets' initial practice squad, grouped by positions. It includes a column on how the Jets first acquired each player before he was released Saturday:

Table inside Article
Player Pos Ht, Wt Exp HowAcq
David Fales QB 6-1, 210 6 FA-19
Mike White QB 6-5, 218 2 FA-19
Josh Adams RB 6-2, 225 3 FA-19
Lawrence Cager WR 6-5, 220 R UdFA-20
Josh Malone WR 6-2, 205 3 FA-19
Donte Moncrief WR 6-2, 216 7 FA-20
D.J. Montgomery WR 6-1, 201 2 W-20(CLE)
Bronson Kaufusi TE 6-6, 275 3 FA-18
Ross Travis TE 6-6, 248 4 W-19(IND)
Corbin Kaufusi OL 6-9, 275 1 FA-19
James Murray OL 6-5, 305 2 FA-19
Javelin Guidry DB 5-9, 191 R UdFA-20
Bennett Jackson DB 6-0, 192 3 W-19(BAL)
Lamar Jackson DB 6-2, 208 R UdFA-20
Zane Lewis DB 6-1, 190 R W-20(ARZ)

Related Content

Jets Move 27 to Get Their Roster to 53-Player Limit
news

Jets Move 27 to Get Their Roster to 53-Player Limit

QB Joe Flacco on Active Roster; C Jonotthan Harrison & LB James Burgess Released
Jets OL Mekhi Becton Takes Big Strides as Team Wraps 2020 Training Camp 
news

Jets OL Mekhi Becton Takes Big Strides as Team Wraps 2020 Training Camp 

Rookie Says He Can't Wait to Hit Someone Wearing Another Jersey
Jets Practice Report: Training Camp Reaches Its End
news

Jets Practice Report: Training Camp Reaches Its End

Adam Gase: QB Sam Darnold Has Done a Good Job with Whoever Is in There
Le'Veon Bell Is 'More Comfortable' and Ready to Go
news

Le'Veon Bell Is 'More Comfortable' and Ready to Go

Running Back, With a Year Under His Belt in the Green & White, Is Fit and Focused
Jets' Pierre Desir: 'We're Going to Hit You in the Mouth'
news

Jets' Pierre Desir: 'We're Going to Hit You in the Mouth'

Green & White's New CB Is Practicing After Hamstring Injury
There's No Stopping Jets Rookie Safety Ashtyn Davis 
news

There's No Stopping Jets Rookie Safety Ashtyn Davis 

HC Adam Gase Compares His 3rd-Round Draft Choice to the Energizer Bunny
Tight End Mark Boyer runs through a tackle during the Jets' 14-37 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday, September 24, 1990 at the Meadowlands.BoyerMactionII
news

Where Are They Now: Mark Boyer

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from USC
Jets Practice Report: Tough Roster Decisions on the Horizon 
news

Jets Practice Report: Tough Roster Decisions on the Horizon 

QB Sam Darnold Dials Long Distance to Two of Wideouts; WR Denzel Mims and CB Pierre Desir Continue to Progress
Denzel Mims Enjoys His First Jets Training Camp Practice
news

Denzel Mims Enjoys His First Jets Training Camp Practice

Rookie WR Tests Sore Hamstring, Says 'It Felt Real Good' to Run Live Routes
Jets Training Camp Highlights | Sam Darnold Goes Deep to Donte Moncrief, 2 TD-Saving Pass Breakups & More
news

Jets Training Camp Highlights | Sam Darnold Goes Deep to Donte Moncrief, 2 TD-Saving Pass Breakups & More

See Top Plays from Wednesday's Practice at Training Camp
Jets C Connor McGovern: 'Every Day We Get a Little Better'
news

Jets C Connor McGovern: 'Every Day We Get a Little Better'

Veteran OL Says QB Sam Darnold Is Playing Like a True Veteran

Advertising