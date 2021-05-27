Jets Practice Report | What Happened During Week 1 of OTAs?

Week 1 of OTAs is in the books. The Jets have had more than 80 players participating in their third phase of voluntary workouts, giving the coaching staff a first look at their players on the field, rookies and veterans alike. While all the eyes -- at least externally -- have been on Zach Wilson, Head Coach Robert Saleh is looking at the entire roster.

"On defense, we're excited about all those Day-3 picks and some of the undrafted free agents," Saleh said. "They're definitely going to contribute this year. They're showing they can grasp the schemes that we're teaching. Their improvement, their footwork, their hand placement, their eyes are all improving little by little every day and the DBs are grasping our systems too and how tight we want things to be. It's been very promising, but like I told the guys, no one makes the team in OTAs. You might grab our attention, but at the end of the day, when the pads come on, that's when it gets real."

Some NFL teams have reduced their workload in the offseason program after discussions among the coaching staffs and players. When the Jets' coaches met with the veteran leadership on the team, they agreed to proceed as scheduled.