Jets Practice Report: Sam Darnold Sizzles in Scrimmage 

Current history repeated itself Saturday.

After the Jets practiced Wednesday, head coach Adam Gase said he knew QB Sam Darnold was going to have a good day after a botched handoff in the first team period because after a mistake, Darnold locks in. Saturday, Trumaine Johnson picked off the second-year signal-caller early in 7-on-7 work and once the team scrimmage began, Darnold came out firing.

The 22-year-old led a pair of touchdown drives in as many series against the second-team defense. In the first possession, the 6'3", 225-pounder connected on big gains with Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Jamison Crowder, who converted on third-and-9, before Chris Herndon reeled in a touchdown pass in the back of the end zone to finish the march.

"I felt like we executed pretty well today. We came out fast, came out executing and we slowed ourselves down with a few early penalties, but we didn't let it stop us. We still drove down the field both times and finished how we want to each time we're in the red zone," said Herndon, who later added about his score, "It was really just a scramble play. I had a simple seam route and when I looked back, Sam was getting ready to scramble. He saw me and we just kind of connected."

Then driving toward the opposite end zone, Darnold fired a perfect pass to the sideline just past the outstretched hands of a defender where only Crowder, who did a nice job of keeping two feet in bounds, could reel it in. Later that series, Le'Veon Bell kept the chains moving on fourth-and-short with a run up the gut and three plays after, Ty Montgomery found the end zone on a swing pass.