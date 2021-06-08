Jets Practice Report | Rookies Zach Wilson and Elijah Moore Progressing

The Jets are in their final week of voluntary workouts with next week's mandatory minicamp on the horizon. They turned in another productive session today in front of the media and the club will complete its OTAs Thursday afternoon. On a 90-degree afternoon in Florham Park, head coach Robert Saleh again had plenty of 7-on-7 drills wrapped around team periods in a high-tempo workout.
Zach Wilson opened up the team's first team period by delivering a perfectly-thrown toss down the sideline to fellow rookie Elijah Moore. While it appeared that an official had assessed an offensive pass interference penalty on Moore, Wilson showed no hesitation once the speedy target got a step and he dropped it in only to where his receiver could get it. Later in a 7-on-7 drill, Wilson quickly addressed the defense and found a crossing Moore for a touchdown.
Linebacker Jarrad Davis negated another Wilson-to-Moore connection in another 7-on-7 period, reading the young quarterback and stepping in front of a pass. The former Lions 'backer couldn't haul it in and that was good news for the offense because Davis was headed for a stroll into the end zone.
Moore spoke last week about his connection with Wilson: "We're both out there learning, we're both out there trying to critique ourselves and it's always something we have to work on better we could have done. It's just constantly critiquing each other whether he could have put the ball here, if I could have run flatter there. We're just out there working, getting better. Even when we win and we score, there is always something better we could have did."
What is clear in shorts is Moore is an explosive player with position flexibility, a hands catcher with a burst out of his breaks and with the ball in his hands. While Wilson isn't facing a real rush every day, he has been decisive with his reads, possesses good accuracy and touch and he's a natural mover.
"Just like anything, the more you work at it, the more comfortable you get," Moore said. "We're just out there reppin' it and the more days I go out there, the more comfortable I get running the routes, adjusting to the schemes, reading the defenses. Every day, I'm trying to craft. I'm trying to get better, focus on that one thing and put my best foot forward of course."
Wilson should be a good fit for Mike LaFleur because the quarterback has to get out and move in this system that features misdirections, rollouts and boots. The scheme can get you completions as evidenced by a LaFleur play-action call where Wilson and his offensive line moved left and sold run before he came back to a wide open Trevon Wesco for a short toss and sizable yards after the catch. Wilson has multiple speeds equipped with more than the fastball in the bag and continues to impress with his touch.
Carl Lawson Arrival
While he was a spectator during most of the session, Carl Lawson was back on the field with his teammates for a second consecutive day. While we'll have to wait for Lawson to display that get-off the edge, the Jets love his approach to the game.
Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said last week: "Obsessed with the game, obsessed with the technique and he wants to become the most technical pass rusher in the league. He works his butt off to do that. So I can't wait to get him in the building. He's gonna have, I think, a tremendous influence on the other guys, when they see the work ethic."
Jetcetera
The tight ends split reps Tuesday without Chris Herndon. Wilson hit Daniel Brown in a red zone 7-on-7 drill while Tyler Kroft, who had 3 receiving TDs last season with the Bills, had one slip through his fingers. … DL Tanzel Smart got his big paws on a Mike White attempt, deflecting it away at the line of scrimmage. One of White's best balls this spring went to wideout D.J. Montgomery and he would have had a long-distance connection with Vyncint Smith had not Lamarcus Joyner interfered. With Corey Davis continuing to heal up from some nagging ailments and Jamison Crowder handling the business side of things, Braxton Berrios has had one of the busiest springs of all. … During an early period, the Jets had a trio of young corners — Javelin Guidry, Michael Carter II and Brandin Echols — working with coaches on route concepts they will be asked to handle from the inside. … The group working to the side with trainers today included CB Bless Austin, WR Lawrence Cager, LB Blake Cashman, WR Corey Davis and DTs Folorunso Fatukasi and Jonathan Marshall. … This time of year, you'll typically have more offense to report because of the nature of the non-contact practices.