Jets Practice Report | Rookies Zach Wilson and Elijah Moore Progressing

Jetcetera

The tight ends split reps Tuesday without Chris Herndon. Wilson hit Daniel Brown in a red zone 7-on-7 drill while Tyler Kroft, who had 3 receiving TDs last season with the Bills, had one slip through his fingers. … DL Tanzel Smart got his big paws on a Mike White attempt, deflecting it away at the line of scrimmage. One of White's best balls this spring went to wideout D.J. Montgomery and he would have had a long-distance connection with Vyncint Smith had not Lamarcus Joyner interfered. With Corey Davis continuing to heal up from some nagging ailments and Jamison Crowder handling the business side of things, Braxton Berrios has had one of the busiest springs of all. … During an early period, the Jets had a trio of young corners — Javelin Guidry, Michael Carter II and Brandin Echols — working with coaches on route concepts they will be asked to handle from the inside. … The group working to the side with trainers today included CB Bless Austin, WR Lawrence Cager, LB Blake Cashman, WR Corey Davis and DTs Folorunso Fatukasi and Jonathan Marshall. … This time of year, you'll typically have more offense to report because of the nature of the non-contact practices.