Jets Practice Report | OL Cameron Clark Expected to Make Full Recovery Following Spinal Cord Injury 

Jetcetera

Both OL Chuma Edgoa and DL Jabari Zuniga left practice early. Robert Saleh indicated that Edoga has been dealing with a knee ailment and he's waiting for a medical update on Zuniga. … The Jets want to simulate game-like situations as much as possible in practice and that means limited periods of 7-on-7. Saleh said: "The reason we don't do seven-on-seven is because we want as many live reps as possible in terms of quarterback feeling the pocket, O-line, D-line feeling their partners. And then, obviously, the timing of the play for the receivers in that you have to get in and out of your breaks, you have to capture edges and you have to get out of your breaks as quickly as possible." … Veteran OL George Fant was in his practice gear on Tuesday but did not participate. "Part of the COVID protocol he's got to go through, and the return play protocol," Saleh said. "And also, for us, the return to play, the acclimation part for us. He's good to go, this is more to make sure that his health and his safety is in regard and is held in high regard, so we can get him ready to play." … Both Jets kickers had solid rounds Tuesday, but rookie Chris Naggar (4-for-4) had the leg up on the recently signed Matt Ammendola (3-for-4) by virtue of him nailing a 53-yarder.