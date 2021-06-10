Jets Practice Report | Main Installations Complete with Mandatory Camp on Deck

Kicking Battle

There will be a number of training camp position battles on special teams including veteran Sam Ficken and rookie Chris Naggar putting their best foot (feet) forward at kicker.

"It's a good competition so far," special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said. "Just like every phase, everybody here, including ourselves as coaches, we all have things we can improve. I think they're both doing a nice job. There's so much to be told here to training camp and from training camp to the preseason. We'll see what happens."

Boyer has said in the past the best time to evaluate special teams are preseason game. So far in OTAs, however, Ficken and Naggar have had their ups and downs – displaying their leg strength while missing a few field-goal attempts in sessions attended to by the media. When they kick, Saleh has the players leave the sideline and make noise to try and simulate a game as much as possible.

Ficken dealt with a groin injury in 2020 that Boyer says had an impact on him down the stretch. Ficken made 86.7% of his FGs (13 of 15) and 80% of his XP attempts (12 of 15) in nine games before he was released before Week 17 and brought back on a reserve/future deal. Naggar signed with the Green & White as an undrafted free agent in May after one season at SMU. He went 17 of 21 on field goals (81%), which led the AAC, and made 43 of his 46 extra points. He began his collegiate career at Texas where he played in seven games from 2016-19 and had 25 punts for 983 yards.