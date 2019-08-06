Jets Practice Report: Jamal Adams Itching for Game Action

The playcards made their training camp debut Tuesday, a clear sign that gameday is approaching. After nine padded practices, safety Jamal Adams and the Jets are ready to hit a team wearing different colors.

"I don't care who you line up, I'm going to hit you. I love it," Adams said with a smile.

For the second straight day, the defense locked down the offense in practice, holding the unit to two scores. While the defense seems to be finding its groove, Adams feels the group needs to focus on its communication in the preseason.

"We're not close to where we want to be," he said. "We have to be in better shape. We just want to continue to do that. You see us running gassers, up-downs, a little bit of everything. I know we're going to be in shape. I can tell you that, that's one thing we will be in. But we have to continue to get better at flying to the ball, being violent at the point of attack, attacking the ball and making plays."

The third-year safety continues to lead both vocally and by example. The Green & White have a daily conditioning period at the end of practice where the players run from one sideline to the other and back, and Adams frequently leads the pack for the skill players. And on Tuesday, you could hear Adams from MetLife Stadium as he ran across the field, screaming, after Doug Middleton picked off Luke Falk to end the final team period. Two plays prior, rookie Blake Cashman laid the wood on undrafted free agent Greg Dortch, which fired Adams and the rest of the defenders up on the sideline.