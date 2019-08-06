Jets Practice Report: Jamal Adams Itching for Game Action

The playcards made their training camp debut Tuesday, a clear sign that gameday is approaching. After nine padded practices, safety Jamal Adams and the Jets are ready to hit a team wearing different colors.
"I don't care who you line up, I'm going to hit you. I love it," Adams said with a smile.
For the second straight day, the defense locked down the offense in practice, holding the unit to two scores. While the defense seems to be finding its groove, Adams feels the group needs to focus on its communication in the preseason.
"We're not close to where we want to be," he said. "We have to be in better shape. We just want to continue to do that. You see us running gassers, up-downs, a little bit of everything. I know we're going to be in shape. I can tell you that, that's one thing we will be in. But we have to continue to get better at flying to the ball, being violent at the point of attack, attacking the ball and making plays."
The third-year safety continues to lead both vocally and by example. The Green & White have a daily conditioning period at the end of practice where the players run from one sideline to the other and back, and Adams frequently leads the pack for the skill players. And on Tuesday, you could hear Adams from MetLife Stadium as he ran across the field, screaming, after Doug Middleton picked off Luke Falk to end the final team period. Two plays prior, rookie Blake Cashman laid the wood on undrafted free agent Greg Dortch, which fired Adams and the rest of the defenders up on the sideline.
"We're always competing out there, talking noise and having fun, but getting better," he said. "That's the main thing. As long as both sides are working to achieve their goal, we'll be fine."
Tezmania
With Marcus Maye still on the Physically Unable to Perform list because of a nerve injury in his shoulder, Rontez Miles has lined up with the starters throughout training camp.
"Tez has been doing phenomenal, man," Adams said. "His post play is one of the best that we've seen here. He's flying around the ball, he's communicating, he's working on his tackling. He's become better at his angles and what not. We're just excited to see him back out there."
Miles, a fifth-year veteran who originally worked his way onto the roster due to his special teams prowess, feels like defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' system fits him perfectly.
"He doesn't care if you're the best athlete or the worst athlete," Miles said. "Everything I stand for is what he practices and what he preaches. It's everything. I feel like he's going to have a lot of guys that are going to want to do the dirty work and also contribute wherever they can to help win.
"Gregg has a system where you have to buy in. He's a roughing-it type of guy. That's my mentality. That fits me perfectly. I love the system and I'm looking to just keep growing."
Jetcetera
Guard Alex Lewis, whom the Jets traded for Monday, passed his physical and is now on the roster. In order to make room for the former Raven, the team released TE Nick Truesdell... Quincy Enunwa left practice with a groin injury and will undergo tests. Gase didn't seem too concerned about the severity of the injury as Enunwa wanted to return to practice… There is no timetable for Maye's return, but Gase would like to try and get him back for the start of the regular season… DL Leonard Williams (hip) had an MRI, but Gase said the Jets are holding him out as a precaution. Steve McLendon returned to practice after an excused absence Monday. … Rookie DL Quinnen Williams received first-team reps in the Big Cat's absence and had another good day at the office. … Dortch had perhaps his most productive practice and reeled in a TD pass from Davis Webb on a short route over the middle. … Chris Herndon made a great bobbling catch with Avery Williamson draped all over him, but the catch didn't count as C.J. Mosley was credited with a sack. … Brandon Copeland had a sack of Trevor Siemian and made a nice run stop on Trenton Cannon.